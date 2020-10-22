'Selling Fear of Disease, Death': Tejashwi Yadav on BJP's Poll Promise of Free Covid-19 Vaccine for Bihar

Reacting to BJP’s poll promise of providing free Covid-19 vaccination for everyone in Bihar, RJD Chief Tejashwi Yadav said that the vaccine belonged to the country, not the BJP.

“The political use of the vaccine shows that they have no choice but to sell their fear of disease and death. Bihari’s are self-respecting, they do not sell their children’s future for a small amount,” he said.

BJP in their election manifesto for Bihar promised free coronavirus vaccine along with 19 lakh jobs among other things. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the party believes in “fulfilling poll promises.” “As soon as the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at a mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination. This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto,” she said. “Bihar’s growth will be an integral part of India’s growth,” she said, requesting voters to extend support to the NDA chief ministerial candidate Nitish Kumar.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is scheduled to address 12 rallies in the state — one in Rohtas, four each in Kaimur and Buxar and three in Bhojpur.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Sanjay Jaiswal are due to address the public in Badh, Nokha and Aurangabad.

The Congress and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) released their respective manifestos for the Bihar Assembly elections on Wednesday. While the Congress manifesto focused on loan waivers for farmers and passing legislations to reject the farm laws passed by the Parliament, the LJP played its ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ card by promising jobs to youth and increasing enterprises in the state.