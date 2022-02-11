'Selling Public Assets As If He is Last CM': Chandrababu Naidu Attacks Jagan Reddy Over Debts on Andhra

TDP national president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday questioned the ruling YSRCP MPs to clarify who was responsible for the ‘severe’ financial crisis in the state.

Naidu demanded the YSRCP MPs to explain whether or not the misrule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy damaged all sectors of the economy and plunged the State into darkness. The MPs had gone on to state in Parliament that the Andhra Pradesh government in the state was not even able to pay even the salaries to the employees.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP chief solely blamed the YSRCP government for the overall decline in the State. “Neither the CM nor his party MPs tried to get Special Status, Polavaram funds or Railway Zone. They did not raise their voice against the privatisation of the Visakha Steel Plant. The situation came to such a sorry pass that even the Prime Minister spoke on the continuing reorganisation problems in the Parliament," Naidu said.

Naidu said the ruling YSRCP betrayers had caused serious damage to the AP people in all respects. The living standards of all sections of people deteriorated very badly in just 32 months. Over Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000 additional burdens have fallen on poor families. The poor became poorer while the ruling YSRCP leaders were becoming richer by filling their pockets with easy money.

The TDP chief deplored that Jagan Mohan Reddy’s selfishness and total lack of leadership awareness had pushed the State into darkness. The intellectuals, people’s organisations and the common public should think about the future if this CM was allowed to continue this destruction for long.

Chandrababu Naidu cautioned that eventually, the burden of unchecked debts made by the Jagan regime would fall on the poor people as well. “Successive AP Governments brought Rs. 3.14 Lakh Cr loans for over 66 years till 2019. This was as per the CAG reports. Now, CM Jagan increased the State debt to Rs. 7 Lakh Cr in less than three years. There was no clarity where all this money was spent,” Naidu said.

The TDP chief said a debt of Rs. 5 Lakh to Rs. 6 Lakh was hanging over every family right now. The treasury was remaining empty all the time. The Government had to get ways and means advances and over draft from the RBI frequently. Jagan Reddy was desperately selling the public assets as if he was the last chief minister of the state.

Naidu accused CM Jagan of continuing his betrayals with his lies causing misery to employees, farmers, jobless youth and all sections. “How could the CM accuse the TDP of instigating the employees? It was Jagan Mohan Reddy who promised to revoke the CPS within one week of coming to power. He also promised to fill 2.3 lakh Government jobs at the time of elections,” he said.

Strongly criticising the YSRCP regime, Chandrababu Naidu said their party MLC Ashok Babu was arrested only after he announced support to the Government employees’ strike. “The TDP gave support just because injustice was being done to the employees in fitment. The employees were calculating what they were losing in the present PRC. The fitment recoveries were proposed to be made in their retirement benefits, which was unjust,” he added.

Naidu expressed surprise over how CM Jagan created problems for the film industry and now offering to solve them. Never before, such games were played with the film industry. Similar attacks were made on the judiciary, media and all constitutional institutions.

The TDP chief slammed the YSRCP regime for using the Digital Corporation to attack and victimise the judiciary. “The teachers were targeted and their serviced were used at the liquor shops during Covid pandemic. Now, rowdy sheets were being opened. The CM was in a delusion that he can rule like a dictator in our democracy,” Naidu added.

