In fresh letter to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, former minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-run government.

Thackeray has one again highlighted the issue of concreting around 400-km stretch of roads in Mumbai. Thackeray alleged that BMC is going to spend approximately Rs 6,080 crore on construction of 400-km stretch, but BMC is planning to give mobilisation advance for this work. According to the leader, If this done, BMC will be losing Rs 650 crore.

“If the road work starts in October 2023, which is most likely, and the BMC gives the mobilisation advance right now, then BMC will lose the principal amount of ₹650 crores. And, basic interest of ₹3.5 crores per month, on the principal amount.”

He also added that if this work does not start in October, then BMC would stand to lose ₹30 Crores for eight months from now in interest, which the contractors would gain.

As per Thackeray’s letter to Chahal, two out of the five firms are still negotiating with the BMC on their offers and a series of NOCs from various agencies, including the traffic police, have not been obtained yet.

Thackeray mentioned that as per the current scenario, it is unlikely that road works will be possible till October 2023.

Slamming the Shinde-led state Govt, Thackeray took to Twitter and wrote: “The @mybmc is yet to answer whether there’s a “no escalation” clause for the proposed impractical road works that will only loot Mumbai’s money and benefit contractors. We know the illegal state govt is that of builders & contractors, but this is open loot of our city by them."

(With inputs from Mayuresh Ganapatye)

Read all the Latest Politics News here