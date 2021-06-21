Sena MLA's Letter Witten in 'Pain', Uddhav Made it Clear Party Will Not Become Political Slaves: Sawant

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday said MLA Pratap Sarnaik’s letter urging Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to “reconcile" with the BJP to avoid harassment from central agencies was written in “pain", and the party president has made it clear that Shiv Sena will not become a “political slave" to anyone.

Speaking to News18, Sawant said, “CM Uddhav Thackeray has made it clear that Shiv Sena is not going to be a political slave to anyone… a member in pain has written this letter."

Sarnaik, who is under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner for alleged money laundering, in his letter addressed to Thackeray, alleged the Congress and NCP, which are constituents in the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, were weakening the saffron party by creating divisions in its ranks.

He also urged Thackeray to “reconcile" with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “before it is too late", saying such a move will save leaders like him from problems being created by “Central agencies".

In November last year, the ED had raided premises linked to Sarnaik in Maharashtra in connection with a money laundering case being probed against a security service provider company and others. The Shiv Sena had then called the raids a “political vendetta" and said the Maharashtra government or its leaders will not surrender to pressure from anyone.

Sarnaik, an MLA from Thane city, also stated that even though the alliance with the BJP has broken, personal and harmonious relations between leaders of the ‘yuti’ (Shiv Sena-BJP) remain.

Sawant, however, said the alliance with the BJP fell off because Shiv Sena was never allowed to progress. “BJP never allowed Shiv Sena to progress that is why we parted ways," he said.

“Every Sena member has the right to carry his grief to our party chief," he said.

Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said the key point in the letter is that Sarnaik and others are being unnecessarily harassed by investigating agencies. “…Who is doing that (harassment) is the question?" he said.

(With PTI inputs)

