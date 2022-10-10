Sena vs Sena LIVE Updates: CM Shinde Likely to Submit Sword, Trumpet, Mace as Party Symbols to EC

Read more

Sena’s ‘bow and arrow’ poll symbol and barred the groups led by Thackeray and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde from using the party name for the next month’s by-election.

The EC also asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups. The rival camp led by CM Shinde on Sunday said they may file their affidavit before the EC on Monday.

The Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray has submitted three symbols- a trident, burning torch, and rising Sun- to the EC and as many alternative names for the party to finalise one of them in view of the November 3 Andheri (East) bypoll.

In a virtual address in the evening, Thackeray said his camp has submitted three names- “Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray” to the EC and expects it to allot one of them.

Terming the EC’s decision “unjust”, Thackeray said, “I appeal to the ECI to finalise a symbol and name for my party at the earliest because we have to go to the people and face the bye-election. I was shocked by the decision of the ECI, but my confidence is not shaken and also my faith in Sena supporters.”

The bypoll is expected to be a straight fight between the Thackeray faction and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a first after the vertical split in Shiv Sena in June this year.

In a YouTube live, Thackeray tore into CM Shinde’s camp and also took swipe at the BJP. He said the BJP always targets Congress over former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s decision to invoke the Emergency. “However, neither Indira Gandhi tried to finish off Shiv Sena nor any other Congress-led government took such extreme steps against Shiv Sena, he said. The Sena chief said the 40 rebels, who are enjoying plum posts with the support of the BJP, will be dumped like an “empty beverage bottle” once their utility is over. “Nobody keeps the empty bottle at home once the beverage is consumed completely, he added.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here