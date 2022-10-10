Sena vs Sena LIVE Updates: CM Shinde Likely to Submit Sword, Trumpet, Mace as Party Symbols to EC

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: October 10, 2022, 08:33 IST
Mumbai, India
Sena vs Sena LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reportedly held a meeting with all ministers and MLAs of his faction over party symbols and names to be submitted to the Election Commission on Monday. Sources told CNN-News18 that sword, trumpet and mace symbols are being considered for the election symbol and a final decision will be taken soon. The development comes a day after the EC froze Shiv Read More
Ask a Shiv Sainik and they will tell you — on Dussehra, all roads lead to Shivaji Park, a venue synonymous with Sena rallies since 1966. Cut to 2022 and things have changed rapidly. For starters, the Shiv Sena suffered a vertical split in June, with Eknath Shinde allying with the BJP and becoming chief minister, claiming his faction is the ‘real’ Shiv Sena. The tussle between the Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray camps meant Mumbai witnessed parallel Dussehra rallies on Wednesday, a first in itself. Following a mini court battle, Uddhav Thackeray took to Dadar’s Shivaji Park, while CM Shinde took centre stage, around 8 kilometres away, at BKC’s MMRDA grounds. READ MORE
Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said, “We have the majority as maximum MLAs and MPs are with the camp led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Still, the ECI has frozen the symbol, but we will continue our battle.” “We have not even filed our affidavit before the ECI, because the majority has been with us. We may file it tomorrow,” he said. He also hit out at the Thackeray camp, saying they were ready with alternate symbols when the ECI froze the original party symbol. “It seems they (Thackeray camp) have no affection for the bow and arrow symbol, he said. The Thackeray faction deliberately wasted time during the previous ECI hearings. If they truly wanted to protect the party symbol, they could have easily submitted documents earlier, the education minister further claimed.
Police on Sunday filed a first information report (FIR) against Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra for allegedly making objectionable remarks against state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official said. The case was registered at Satara police station in Aurangabad based on a complaint lodged by Rajendra Janjal, the district unit chief of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), he said. In his interview with a regional news channel, Khaire said that had Shinde’s mentor and late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe been alive, he would have thrashed Shinde after hanging him upside down for being a traitor.
Khadse at an event in Dombivali in the Thane district said the current political situation in Maharashtra is highly volatile, which is “unprecedented”. He said Uddhav Thackeray had become the chief minister only because of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the main architect of tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi.
Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Deepak Kesarkar, Shiv Sena leader of the Shinde faction said, “We truly own the bow and arrow symbol. We have with us MLAs, MPs, district heads, and corporators…Today, those who claim to be hurt by the freezing of the bow and arrow symbol are responsible for this decision.”
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse on Sunday said the freezing of Shiv Sena’s name and poll symbol by the Election Commission was “unfortunate”. Referring to Shiv Sena founder the late Bal Thackeray’s efforts to build the party, Khadse said, “What the father had earned with a lot of difficulties is lost by the son in minutes in the political fight”. The former BJP leader said the “bow and arrow” symbol became famous due to the tireless work of Bal Thackeray.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will “succeed” when the Election Commission of India takes a final decision on proprietary over the party name and election symbol. Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis said he was not surprised at the Election Commission’s interim decision on Saturday barring the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol ‘bow and arrow’ in the bypoll to Andheri East Assembly seat in Mumbai scheduled on November 3. The ECI has taken the decision as per its laid down procedure, the senior BJP leader said.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has submitted to the Election Commission its three options of a trident, rising sun or mashaal (burning torch) for its poll symbol, sources said on Sunday. In an interim order over claims by the rival factions for control of the organisation, the commission asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.
The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons on charges of cheating and forgery after recovering more than 4,500 affidavits being prepared in support of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, an official said on Sunday. Former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske, who is the spokesperson of the other Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a video message claimed the Mumbai Police have found 4,682 “fake” affidavits and registered a criminal case against unidentified persons based on a complaint.
The Nationalist Congress Party on Sunday said the Election Commission’s order on the use of the Shiv Sena party name and election symbol in an upcoming Assembly bypoll was surprising, but it did not mean the Uddhav Thackeray-led group was weak or demoralised. “The Eknath Shinde-led (Sena) camp is not even contesting the by-election, still the use of the party name and symbol was restricted. The freezing of the symbol does not mean the (Thackeray-led) Sena workers have become weak or are demoralised. The Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) along with the NCP and Congress will give a tough fight to the BJP,” he said.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Saturday termed the Election Commission’s order barring both the Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions from using the party name and election symbol in the coming Andheri East Assembly bypoll as “injustice”. The group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on the other hand, termed the EC order appropriate.
The EC also asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and as many free symbols for allocation to their respective groups. The rival camp led by CM Shinde on Sunday said they may file their affidavit before the EC on Monday.
The Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray has submitted three symbols- a trident, burning torch, and rising Sun- to the EC and as many alternative names for the party to finalise one of them in view of the November 3 Andheri (East) bypoll.
In a virtual address in the evening, Thackeray said his camp has submitted three names- “Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray, and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray” to the EC and expects it to allot one of them.
Terming the EC’s decision “unjust”, Thackeray said, “I appeal to the ECI to finalise a symbol and name for my party at the earliest because we have to go to the people and face the bye-election. I was shocked by the decision of the ECI, but my confidence is not shaken and also my faith in Sena supporters.”
The bypoll is expected to be a straight fight between the Thackeray faction and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a first after the vertical split in Shiv Sena in June this year.
In a YouTube live, Thackeray tore into CM Shinde’s camp and also took swipe at the BJP. He said the BJP always targets Congress over former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s decision to invoke the Emergency. “However, neither Indira Gandhi tried to finish off Shiv Sena nor any other Congress-led government took such extreme steps against Shiv Sena, he said. The Sena chief said the 40 rebels, who are enjoying plum posts with the support of the BJP, will be dumped like an “empty beverage bottle” once their utility is over. “Nobody keeps the empty bottle at home once the beverage is consumed completely, he added.
