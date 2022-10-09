Sena vs Sena LIVE Updates: Both Camps in Huddle After EC Freezes Party Symbol, Team Uddhav Likely to Move SC

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: October 09, 2022, 09:13 IST
Mumbai, India
The ongoing rivalry between both factions of Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena escalated on Sunday after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction accused Uddhav Thackeray of making false affidavits to be submitted to the Election Commission. The accusation came after the Election Commission on Saturday freezed the ‘bow and arrow’ Shiv Sena symbol and the party name from being used by either party factions in the upcoming Read More
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray shared a photo with father Balasaheb Thackeray on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “We will win and show”. His post came after the Election Commission barred both factions of Shiv Sena from using the party symbol and name.
— Milind Narvekar (@NarvekarMilind_) October 8, 2022
Election Commission
Freezes Sena Election symbol
Amounts to “freezing” Democracy
The “bow and arrow” belongs to the real Shiv Sena led by Udhav
The “Defectors Platter” for serving the BJP belongs to Shinde’s faction
— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 9, 2022
लढणार आणि जिंकणारच! pic.twitter.com/LOBvndCWz6
— Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) October 8, 2022
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction accused Uddhav Thackeray of making false affidavits to be submitted to the Election Commission. The accusation came after the Election Commission on Saturday freezed the ‘bow and arrow’ Shiv Sena symbol and the party name from being used by either party factions in the upcoming Andheri bypoll.
Ye to Hona hi Tha
YE to HONA hi THA
Uddhav Thackeray Group Lost
State Government First
Then HINDUTVA
Then Symbol
Then Name &
Above All
VISHWAS of People of Maharashtra @BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde
— Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) October 8, 2022
According to recent reports, the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena might move the Supreme Court to challenge the Election Commission’s order barring both factions from using the party symbol and name in the upcoming Andheri bypoll.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and the Eknath Shinde-led faction will hold separate meetings on Sunday in Mumbai. While the Thackeray group will meet at 12 pm, the Shinde group leaders will assemble at 7 pm
Soon after EC’s order barring both Shiv Sena factions from using the party symbol and name in the Andheri bypoll, Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at rebel party leaders. “Khokewale” traitors committed this shameless and vile act of freezing the name Shiv Sena and symbol”, he tweeted, adding that the people of Maharashtra would not tolerate it.
खोकेवाल्या गद्दारांनी आज शिवसेना नाव आणि चिन्ह गोठवण्याचा नीच आणि निर्लज्ज प्रकार केला आहे. महाराष्ट्राची जनता हे सहन करणार नाही.
लढणार आणि जिंकणारच!
आम्ही सत्याच्या बाजूने!
सत्यमेव जयते! pic.twitter.com/MSBoLR9UT5
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 8, 2022
The Election Commission on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena symbol and name from being used by both factions of the key Maharashtra party. The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction later termed the order ahead of the upcoming Andheri East Assembly bypoll as “injustice”. The group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on the other hand, termed the EC order appropriate.
Fresh reports have suggested that the Uddhav-faction is likely to move Supreme Court challenging EC’s order. Though the chance of judicial intervention is very low, sources said the order can still very well be challenged. Uddhav faction’s deliberations with the legal team are underway, reports said.
As per reports, the Maharashtra Police seized over 4,000 fake affidavits and an FIR was registered at the Nirmal Nagar Police Station. Shinde faction leader Naresh Mhaske said, “I pity them (Uddhav Thackeray faction). They have to make fake affidavits now to submit before the EC.”
On the other hand, Uddhav faction leader Priyanka Chaturvedi attacked the Shinde group. She took to Twitter and wrote, “Traitors claim to follow and take forward the ideology of Vandaniya Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray but today have attacked the very idea of a Marathi & Maharashtra political movement he began under the saffron flag&named Shiv Sena. Shameless sellouts.”
