Sena vs Sena: Team Thackeray Writes to EC Alleging 'Bias' in Deciding Party Name, Symbol
1-MIN READ

Sena vs Sena: Team Thackeray Writes to EC Alleging 'Bias' in Deciding Party Name, Symbol

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: October 13, 2022, 14:27 IST

Mumbai | Delhi

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena group has written a 12-point letter to the EC alleging bias in favour of the rival Eknath Shinde camp. (Photo: ANI)

Uddhav Thackeray's faction has been allotted the name Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray with the flaming torch symbol

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction has reportedly written a 12-point letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that there was bias in favour of the rival camp led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in allotting party symbol and names.

Team Thackeray said in the letter that the Election Commission shared “privileged communication” by uploading Team Thackeray’s choice of names and symbols on the election body’s website “possibly even before [Team Shinde] had submitted his own list”, NDTV reported.

This allowed Team Shinde to copy the choices that Team Thackeray had suggested, the letter stated.

The Election Commission on Monday allotted ‘flaming torch’ (mashaal) election symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, rejecting their claim to the ‘Trishul’ citing religious connotation.

In an order on the dispute in the Shiv Sena, the Election Commission allotted ‘ShivSena – Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ as the party name for the Thackeray faction, and ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ (Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena) as the name for the Eknath Shinde group of the party.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s faction, meanwhile, is now called Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, and carries the symbol of a shield and two swords.

The Election Commission had last Saturday frozen the Shiv Sena’s bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.

first published:October 13, 2022, 14:09 IST
last updated:October 13, 2022, 14:27 IST