Sena Vs Sena Updates: Both Camps Get New Names for Andheri Bypoll; Shinde Faction Likely to Submit 3 Fresh Symbols to EC Today

Sena vs Sena Updates: The November 3 Andheri (East) bypoll has become the latest flashpoint in the tussle between the two Shiv Sena factions as both of them are claiming themselves as “real” Sena. However, the Election Commission of India refrained both factions from using Shiv Sena and its original ‘bow and arrow’ symbol in the bypoll and allotted them new names and symbols for the bypoll.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray challenged the ECI order in the Delhi High Court, contending it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties and giving them an opportunity to lead evidence. Eknath Shinde-led faction filed a caveat in the Delhi High Court against a petition filed by Uddhav camp. The high court is likely to hear the matter on Wednesday, October 12.

Here are the latest updates in Sena vs Sena row:

Shinde faction filed a caveat in Delhi HC in the rival camp’s plea.

Uddhav camp approached the Delhi High Court claiming the freezing of the symbol is actuated by malice in law and is erroneous as the preliminary reply filed by the petitioner before ECI clearly shows the petition there was not maintainable at the behest of Shinde.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction will use the name ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ (Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena), while the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp will call itself ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’ for the November 3 bypoll.

The Uddhav camp has been allotted the ‘burning torch’ (Mashaal) as its poll symbol, while the Shinde faction has been asked to submit three fresh symbols by October 11.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, an accused in a money laundering case said a new election symbol for the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction could bring a “big revolution” in the coming days.

Uddhav camp had submitted three names for approval to EC – ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray’, ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb Prabodhankar Thackeray’, and ‘Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’. The poll symbols that were submitted were that of a ‘rising sun’, a ‘burning torch’ (Mashaal), and a ‘trident’ (trishul). Team Shinde also suggested ‘rising sun’ and ‘trident’ as their poll symbols along with ‘mace’ (Gada).

The ECI, by its October 8 interim order, barred the two Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll. It also asked them to suggest by Monday three different name choices and also three free symbols for allocation to their respective groups.

The Andheri East bypoll is the first to happen after Shinde and the BJP unseated the MVA government.

Both factions held parallel Dussehra rallies where Shinde and Thackeray accused each other of betrayal.

The Sena vs Sena row began when Shinde raised a banner of revolt against Uddhav in June, accusing him of entering into an “unnatural alliance” with the Congress and NCP by compromising on Bal Thackeray’s ideologies. Over 40 of the Shiv Sena’s 55 MLAs had supported Shinde, forcing Uddhav’s resignation.

