Sena's Sanjay Raut Hints at Cracks in MVA After Rahul's Savarkar Remarks; Cong Asserts It Won't Affect Alliance

Shiv Sena’s partnership with Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra, could be in danger as Rahul Gandhi’s remarks against freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar have been drawing ire from all political parties in the state. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday condenmed the Congress leader’s remarks, saying he had no reason to comment on Savarkar, and this could lead to cracks in the MVA.

Talking to reporters, Raut said any defamatory remarks against Savarkar were unacceptable to the Shiv Sena. “There was no reason to raise the issue of Veer Savarkar. This could lead to cracks in the MVA because we idolise Veer Savarkar,” he said.

However, Congress denied the possibility of any fallouts in the MVA alliance. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defended Rahul Gandhi, saying that he did not target the Hindutva ideologue but only highlighted a “historical fact", but also said it would not impact the MVA alliance.

The MVA alliance in Maharashtra comprises of the Shiv Sena, the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Raut however said Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting good response all over the country, mostly in Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi’s controversial comment over V D Savarkar

Rahul Gandhi, during a press conference at Wadegaon in Akola district on Thursday, alleged that Savarkar had helped the British and written a mercy petition to them out of fear. Two days earlier, he had made similar remarks. Gandhi’s consistent attacks on Savarkar put Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena in a spot.

“This (Gandhi’s comments) has not only impacted the Shiv Sena, but also some of the Congress leaders in Maharashtra. People in Maharashtra, and a large section of people in the country have respect for Veer Savarkar,” Raut further said. Instead of raking up history, Gandhi should create new history, the Sena leader said. “Savarkar was never an ideal for the RSS and the BJP,” Raut said.

Such Letters Were Written by Mahatma Gandhi Too: Fadnavis on Savarkar Row

Amid the ongoing row over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks over V D Savarkar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said letters cited by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while making critical remarks against freedom fighter VD Savarkar were common during the British rule and even Mahatma Gandhi used to write such missives.

Addressing a rally in Bhavnagar ahead of next month’s Assembly elections in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader slammed the Congress MP, saying he is fond of insulting national heroes except those belonging to the Gandhi-Nehru family.

(PTI Inputs)

