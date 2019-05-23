Senior BJP Leader Seeks Kumaraswamy's Resignation in Karnataka

Buoyed by the initial trends indicating a landslide victory for the BJP in Karnataka, its senior leader R. Ashoka on Thursday sought the resignation of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) facing a rout in the Lok Sabha elections with its pre-poll ally Congress."Accepting defeat gracefully, Kumaraswamy should resign as his party lost the moral right to continue along with the Congress, which are trailing behind in 24 of the 28 parliamentary seats across the state," Ashoka told reporters at the party's state unit office..According to the latest counting trends, an upbeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 23 seats, the Congress in three and the JD-S in one.An Independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh), backed by the BJP, is also leading in Mandya over JD-S contestant Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of H.D. Kumaraswamy and grandson of JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda."JD-U's Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde had set an example by resigning when his party suffered defeat in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections, owning moral responsibility," Ashoka recalled.In the 2014 general elections, the BJP won 17 seats, Congress nine and JD-S two.​(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)