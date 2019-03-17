English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Senior BJP Leader Threatens to Fight as Independent if Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Gets Indore Ticket Again
Senior BJP leader Satyanarayan, also known as Sattan, claims Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has not been in touch with party workers in Indore.
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. (PTI)
Loading...
Indore: A senior BJP leader on Sunday said he would think of contesting as an Independent candidate if Lok Sabha Speaker and Indore MP Sumitra Mahajan was re-nominated from the seat in the April-May general elections.
Senior BJP leader Satyanarayan (79), also known as Sattan, claimed Mahajan had not been in touch with party workers in Indore and they were upset over this.
Eight-time MP Mahajan, affectionately called 'tai' (sister) in the city, has retained the seat since 1989 when she defeated former chief minister and senior Congressman Prakash Chandra Sethi in a giant-killing act by over 1.11 lakh votes.
"If the party gives a ticket to Mahajan for the ninth time, I will be forced to think of contesting against her as an Independent candidate. Majority of the party workers are unhappy with her as she has not been in touch with them," Satyanarayan said.
"Though she has been MP eight consecutive times, she has not done any work for which she can be remembered in Indore," he claimed.
He said the BJP would be better off choosing general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, local MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Usha Thakur or city mayor Malini Gaud as its nominee for Indore.
"Sattan was one of our big leaders since the Jan Sangh days. I feel we will be able to placate him and he would support the candidate chosen by the party," state BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma said.
Senior BJP leader Satyanarayan (79), also known as Sattan, claimed Mahajan had not been in touch with party workers in Indore and they were upset over this.
Eight-time MP Mahajan, affectionately called 'tai' (sister) in the city, has retained the seat since 1989 when she defeated former chief minister and senior Congressman Prakash Chandra Sethi in a giant-killing act by over 1.11 lakh votes.
"If the party gives a ticket to Mahajan for the ninth time, I will be forced to think of contesting against her as an Independent candidate. Majority of the party workers are unhappy with her as she has not been in touch with them," Satyanarayan said.
"Though she has been MP eight consecutive times, she has not done any work for which she can be remembered in Indore," he claimed.
He said the BJP would be better off choosing general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, local MLAs Ramesh Mendola, Usha Thakur or city mayor Malini Gaud as its nominee for Indore.
"Sattan was one of our big leaders since the Jan Sangh days. I feel we will be able to placate him and he would support the candidate chosen by the party," state BJP spokesperson Umesh Sharma said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | No Tab on Indian Players' Participation in IPL: Kohli
- Parineeti Chopra Reveals She Owes Akshay Kumar Money on Kapil Sharma Show
- Smith & Warner Reunite With Australian Squad in UAE as End of Ban Nears
- World Cup Spot Will Always be At The Back of My Mind: Pant
- Apple Watch is Able to Successfully Detect Irregular Heartbeat, Say Results of The Largest Detection Study
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results