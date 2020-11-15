Senior Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Admitted to ICU, Family Says Currently 'Under Medical Observation'

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who had tested positive for Covid-19 last month, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon on Sunday, November 15, for further treatment. According to his family's statement on Twitter, the leader is now stable and is currently under medical observation.

"On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment," tweeted his son Faisal, adding, "His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery."

Several party leaders including Anand Sharma wished Patel good health and a quick recovery. "Deeply concerned and praying for the good health of my friend and comrade Ahmed Patel. Please join us in praying for his early recovery," Sharma tweeted.

The 71-year-old leader had announced on Twitter on October 1 that he had contracted coronavirus . Many other party leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi and Tarun Gogoi, had also tested positive for the virus earlier.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several other Union ministers had also been infected.