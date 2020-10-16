News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Politics
1-MIN READ

Senior Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Tests Positive for Coronavirus, in Home Quarantine

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, asked all those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol," the 71-year-old said in a tweet.

Azad, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, asked all those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

Earlier, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for COVID-19. While Singhvi has recovered, the others are still under treatment.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...