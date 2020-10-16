Senior Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Tests Positive for Coronavirus, in Home Quarantine

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol," the 71-year-old said in a tweet.

Azad, leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, asked all those who have come in contact with him to get tested.

Earlier, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Motilal Vora and Abhishek Singhvi had tested positive for COVID-19. While Singhvi has recovered, the others are still under treatment.