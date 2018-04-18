Karnataka Election LIVE: Senior Congress MLA and Former Minister D B Inamdar Quits Party

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter on Wednesday and criticised the BJP leadership for its lack of unity. He said, "There is a leadership crisis in Karnataka BJP. People like Anant Kumar Hegde & Pratap Simha are struggling to overshadow their CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa. That is why Hegde is using a minor accident to become politically relevant & sideline Yeddyurappa."
Karnataka BJP president and ex-chief minister B S Yeddyurappa will file his nomination papers on Thursday at 12.30 pm at Shikaripur taluk office. Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Ministers Anantkumar Hegde, Ramesh Jigajinagi and B Sriramulu will remain present during the filing of nomination. Janardhan Reddy, who has got the ticket from Bellary City seat, says there will be no BJP without him and there will be no Reddy without BJP. On the other hand, the Congress, which has so far given 120 B-Forms to its candidates, has not provided the said form to its candidate H S Chandramouli-the lawyer for absconding businessman Mehul Choksi. According to reports, Chandramouli's candidature from Madikeri constituency did not go down well with a majority party workers.
With the Congress facing trouble over ticket distribution, G Parameshwara on Wednesday asserted that it would not have any bearing on its poll prospects, holding that the candidates were selected
Not acceding to Siddaramaiah's reported wish to contest from two seats -- Chamundeshwari in Mysuru and Badami in north Karnataka, the Congress in its list of candidates for 218 seats announced on April 15, had named Devraj Patil as its nominee from Badami.
Modi Pays Floral Tributes at Basaveshwara Bust in London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes at the bust of 12th century Lingayat philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara at Albert Embankment Gardens on the banks of the river Thames. This comes in the backdrop of Karnataka Cabinet recommending to the Centre grant of religious minority status for Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat community. Lingayats/Veerashaivas, estimated to form 17 per cent of Karnataka's population, are considered the BJP's traditional voter base in Congress-ruled Karnataka which is going to assembly polls next month.
It is an honour to pay homage to Bhagwan Basaveshwara during my UK visit. The ideals of Bhagwan Basaveshwara motivate people across the entire world. pic.twitter.com/Ul6KGoX6tj— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2018
Veerappa Moily Criticises BJP: Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily says every single seat will witness a tough fight among the three parties in the fray and ruled out his party entering into any post-poll alliance with the JD(S). Criticising also the BJP for fielding the elder brother of tainted mining baron G Janardhan Reddy for a seat in Bellari, Moily says this shows that the main opposition party in Karnataka is in an "uncomfortable position". Exuding confidence that the Congress will get a "comfortable majority", the Congress leader says there is no question of seeking support from the JD(S), claiming that the ruling party has performed very well in the last five years and there is no anti-incumbency that would hurt its poll prospects.
Recently, during an event, the minister said that only those from three districts of Uttara Kannada, the undivided Dakshina Kannada and Shimoga spoke the language properly. Other's he said, were not speaking Kannada.
The scheduled press meet of Union Skill Development Minister Anantkumar Hegde has been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. On Wednesday, the BJP leader alleged that a deliberate attempt has been made on his life after a truck rammed into an escort vehicle in his convoy on Tuesday night. The incident happened on the national highway, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district in Karnataka.
Senior Congress MLA and former minister D B Inamdar quits Congress. Inamdar has contested from Kittur constituency of Belagavi district eight times – twice from Janata Party, once from Janata Dal and five times on a Congress ticket. The Lingayat leader says he will decide future course in a few days while the Congress has put his nomination on hold. "I have quit Congress. Party has humiliated a senior leader like me. I am a six-time MLA and has held most important portfolios in Ramakrishna Hegde, Bomai, SM Krishna governments. I will decide my next step in a day," says Inamdar.
BJP chief Amit Shah is addressing an election rally in Bengaluru. “Once Rajiv Gandhi ji had taunted us when we had just two MPs, saying 'BJP believes in hum do hamare do'. Today BJP has a full majority in Parliament, has more than 1600 MLAs, in power in 20 states and in numerous local bodies and municipalities,” he says.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweets on Basava Jayanti
My tributes to Basavanna on the auspicious occasion of Basava Jayanti.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 18, 2018
ಬಸವ ಜಯಂತಿಯ ಶುಭ ದಿನದಂದು ಮಹಾಕಾಯಕ ಯೋಗಿ ಬಸವಣ್ಣನವರಿಗೆ ನನ್ನ ಭಕ್ತಿ , ಗೌರವ ಪೂರ್ಣ ನಮನಗಳು
Police have seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 7 crore in Belagavi. One person has been arrested and a case registered. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches at the residence of Additional Joint Collector of Vizianagaram Kakarla Nageswara Rao. Consequently, searches were conducted at 11 locations in Vishakapatnam, six in Vizianagaram and one each in West Godavari, Karnataka's Davangiri:
Karnataka: Police seized fake Indian currency notes with the face value of Rs 7 crore in Belagavi; One person arrested, case registered pic.twitter.com/chSueohEjr— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2018
"On his Jayanti, I bow to Bhagwan Basaveshwara. He has a special place in our history and culture. His emphasis on social harmony, brotherhood, unity and compassion always inspires us. Bhagwan Basaveshwara brought our society together and gave importance to knowledge," tweets PM Narendra Modi:
On his Jayanti, I bow to Bhagwan Basaveshwara. He has a special place in our history and culture. His emphasis on social harmony, brotherhood, unity and compassion always inspires us.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2018
Bhagwan Basaveshwara brought our society together and gave importance to knowledge. pic.twitter.com/akJPVyuH5D
BJP president Amit Shah on the occasion of Basava Jayanti (a Lingayat festival) garlanded the Basaveshwara statue in Bengaluru. He was accompanied by BJP's Karnataka CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in London, is scheduled to garland the Basaveshwara statue there.
If the implications for having appeared for someone who subsequently enters a life of crime are so burdensome, it is important to remember that Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri had appeared for Lalit Modi even after he had turned into a fugitive. Or that Arun Jaitley's daughter Sonali and her husband had been retained by Nirav Modi even when Arun Jaitley continued to be Minister for Finance and Nirav was planning to exit the nation right under their noses. I have received so many calls from well wishers in the media that justice would be done to me this time, but Chandramouli cannot be denied nomination on this ground. My conscience would not permit me to be the beneficiary of such a decision…. I have confidence that the INC and its Leadership will do justice to me some day or other, just as I was picked out of nowhere by Smt Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to be INC Spokesman in 2013. 2-3 BJP Spokesmen have messaged me since yesterday, one said "Sir I batted for your ticket on ..... channel now… But, with the greatest humility, it is not appropriate to take BJP's help to obtain justice in the INC- I have complete confidence in the INC and it's Leadership that it will give me my due in course of time,” Congress leader Brajesh Kalappa’s statement added.
Congress leader Brajesh Kalappa, meanwhile, released a statement, clarifying on his objection to the nomination of Chandramouli from Madikeri district. In a Facebook post a few days ago, Kalappa had express disappointment at being looked over for a party ticket. But in a statement on Wednesday, he said his objection was not based on the current controversy over Chandramouli’s legal services to PNB scam Mehul Choksi. “The issues that I had raised regarding the nomination of Shri Chandramouli were wholly different from what are currently being debated. I'm a lawyer too. If I appeared for a person in say 2010, could I be implicated if that person became involved in a crime in 2018? No. It appears that the facts with regards to Chandramouli appearing for Mehul Choksi are much the same.”
I urge the police to take the case seriously in spilling the truth out from this guy named Nasir. There might be a bigger nexus behind this incident and am sure Police would expose all of them. pic.twitter.com/CXQuEZKMqD— Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018
Hedge also tweeted a photo of the arrested truck driver in custody.
But unfortunately, our escort vehicle running behind us got hit and one of our staff has been injured seriously with shoulder fracture. The driver named Naser has been caught hold by the localites and seems to be normal without any alcholic hangover. pic.twitter.com/2LJIHVVBLw— Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018
The vehicle had been driven in the wrong direction and was parked right in the road horizontally. As soon as our convoy approached he has driven in great speed and had tried hitting our car. As our car was running in good speed we passed away before he could ram us. pic.twitter.com/JRQ1vd7TyY— Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018
However our support staff in the escort vehicle has suffered severe injuries in the form of shoulder fracture. pic.twitter.com/aMm16rNo9r— Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018
A deliberate attempt on my life seems to have been executed just now. A truck on NH, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district has hit my escort vehicle which tried to hit my vehicle in the first instance. Since our vehicle was in top speed we escaped the hit. pic.twitter.com/2w8zzq26UU— Anantkumar Hegde (@AnantkumarH) April 17, 2018
Union Skill Development Minister Anantkumar Hedge alleged an attempt on his life on Wednesday morning after a police escort vehicle in his convoy met with an accident on the national highway near Halageri in Renebennur Taluk of the state. Hegde tweeted that his car escaped collision with a truck since the vehicle was in top speed, but another vehicle in his convoy was damaged. A policeman in the vehicle reportedly suffered injuries to his shoulder. Police, however, said the driver of the truck was reversing the vehicle after missing a turn and had been taken into custody.
As April 18 is a holiday due to Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya, no nominations will be accepted by the Returning Officers in Karnataka. The State Election Commission has made it clear that candidates can file nominations until April 24 for all the 28 assembly constituencies. On the first day of filing the nomination papers on Tuesday 29 candidates filed their papers.
