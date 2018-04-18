Karnataka Election LIVE: Senior Congress MLA and Former Minister D B Inamdar Quits Party

Apr 18, 2018 9:49 am (IST)

If the implications for having appeared for someone who subsequently enters a life of crime are so burdensome, it is important to remember that Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri had appeared for Lalit Modi even after he had turned into a fugitive. Or that Arun Jaitley's daughter Sonali and her husband had been retained by Nirav Modi even when Arun Jaitley continued to be Minister for Finance and Nirav was planning to exit the nation right under their noses. I have received so many calls from well wishers in the media that justice would be done to me this time, but Chandramouli cannot be denied nomination on this ground. My conscience would not permit me to be the beneficiary of such a decision…. I have confidence that the INC and its Leadership will do justice to me some day or other, just as I was picked out of nowhere by Smt Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to be INC Spokesman in 2013. 2-3 BJP Spokesmen have messaged me since yesterday, one said "Sir I batted for your ticket on ..... channel now… But, with the greatest humility, it is not appropriate to take BJP's help to obtain justice in the INC- I have complete confidence in the INC and it's Leadership that it will give me my due in course of time,” Congress leader Brajesh Kalappa’s statement added.