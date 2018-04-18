GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karnataka Election LIVE: Senior Congress MLA and Former Minister D B Inamdar Quits Party

News18.com | April 18, 2018, 7:46 PM IST
Event Highlights

BJP chief Amit Shah and the party’s CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa have garlanded a Basaveshwara Statue in Bengaluru, a gesture to be repeated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in London later in the day. Karnataka is celebrating Basava Jayanti today and parties have lined up such symbolic events with an eye on the powerful Lingayat votes. Earlier in the day, Union Skill Development Minister Anantkumar Hegde alleged an attempt on his life on Wednesday morning after a police escort vehicle in his convoy met with an accident on the national highway near Halageri in Renebennur Taluk of the state. Hegde tweeted that his car escaped collision with a truck since the vehicle was in top speed, but another vehicle in his convoy was damaged. A policeman in the vehicle reportedly suffered injuries to his shoulder. Police, however, said the driver of the truck was reversing the vehicle after missing a turn and had been taken into custody. Congress leader Brijesh Kalappa meanwhile released a statement, clarifying on his objection to the nomination of Chandramouli from Madikeri district. In a Facebook post a few days ago, Kalappa had express disappointment at being looked over for a party ticket. But in a statement on Wednesday, he said his objection was not based on the current controversy over Chandramouli’s legal services to PNB scam Mehul Choksi.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Apr 18, 2018 7:46 pm (IST)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to Twitter on Wednesday and criticised the BJP leadership for its lack of unity. He said, "There is a leadership crisis in Karnataka BJP. People like Anant Kumar Hegde & Pratap Simha are struggling to overshadow their CM candidate B S Yeddyurappa. That is why Hegde is using a minor accident to become politically relevant & sideline Yeddyurappa."

Apr 18, 2018 7:36 pm (IST)

Karnataka BJP president and ex-chief minister B S Yeddyurappa will file his nomination papers on Thursday at 12.30 pm at Shikaripur taluk office. Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Ministers Anantkumar Hegde, Ramesh Jigajinagi and B Sriramulu will remain present during the filing of nomination. Janardhan Reddy, who has got the ticket from Bellary City seat, says there will be no BJP without him and there will be no Reddy without BJP. On the other hand, the Congress, which has so far given 120 B-Forms to its candidates, has not provided the said form to its candidate H S Chandramouli-the lawyer for absconding businessman Mehul Choksi. According to reports, Chandramouli's candidature from Madikeri constituency did not go down well with a majority party workers.

Apr 18, 2018 7:19 pm (IST)

Apr 18, 2018 7:19 pm (IST)

Ex-chief minister and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy says he will come out with his second list on Friday. So far, the JD(S) has announced names of 126 candidates in poll-bound Karnataka.

Apr 18, 2018 6:37 pm (IST)

Ananthkumar Hegde says he has no interest in state politics. "I wanted to stay away from electoral politics but just because PM Modi asked me, I joined his Cabinet," he said. "Yeddyurappa is our only leader in Karnataka," Hegde added.

Apr 18, 2018 6:35 pm (IST)

Police seized Rs 4,50,000 hidden in the glove compartment of a truck without any valid documents. The same was handed over to election officers' team by transport department.

Apr 18, 2018 6:07 pm (IST)

Apr 18, 2018 5:27 pm (IST)

Modi Pays Floral Tributes at Basaveshwara Bust in London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes at the bust of 12th century Lingayat philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara at Albert Embankment Gardens on the banks of the river Thames. This comes in the backdrop of Karnataka Cabinet recommending to the Centre grant of religious minority status for Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat community. Lingayats/Veerashaivas, estimated to form 17 per cent of Karnataka's population, are considered the BJP's traditional voter base in Congress-ruled Karnataka which is going to assembly polls next month. 

Apr 18, 2018 5:19 pm (IST)
Apr 18, 2018 4:29 pm (IST)

Veerappa Moily Criticises BJP: Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily says every single seat will witness a tough fight among the three parties in the fray and ruled out his party entering into any post-poll alliance with the JD(S). Criticising also  the BJP for fielding the elder brother of tainted mining baron G Janardhan Reddy for a seat in Bellari, Moily  says this shows that the main opposition party in Karnataka is in an "uncomfortable position". Exuding confidence that the Congress will get a "comfortable majority", the Congress leader says there is no question of seeking support from the JD(S), claiming that the ruling party has performed very well in the last five years and there is no anti-incumbency that would hurt its poll prospects.

Apr 18, 2018 4:14 pm (IST)

Apr 18, 2018 4:14 pm (IST)

The scheduled press meet of Union Skill Development Minister Anantkumar Hegde has been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances. On Wednesday, the BJP leader alleged that a deliberate attempt has been made on his life after a truck rammed into an escort vehicle in his convoy on Tuesday night. The incident happened on the national highway, near Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district in Karnataka.

Apr 18, 2018 3:58 pm (IST)

Senior Congress MLA and former minister D B Inamdar quits Congress. Inamdar has contested from Kittur constituency of Belagavi district eight times – twice from Janata Party, once from Janata Dal and five times on a Congress ticket. The Lingayat leader says he will decide future course in a few days while the Congress has put his nomination on hold. "I have quit Congress. Party has humiliated a senior leader like me. I am a six-time MLA and has held most important portfolios in Ramakrishna Hegde, Bomai, SM Krishna governments. I will decide my next step in a day," says Inamdar.

Apr 18, 2018 1:21 pm (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah is addressing an election rally in Bengaluru. “Once Rajiv Gandhi ji had taunted us when we had just two MPs, saying 'BJP believes in hum do hamare do'. Today BJP has a full majority in Parliament, has more than 1600 MLAs, in power in 20 states and in numerous local bodies and municipalities,” he says.

Apr 18, 2018 11:19 am (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweets on Basava Jayanti

Apr 18, 2018 10:49 am (IST)

Police have seized fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 7 crore in Belagavi. One person has been arrested and a case registered. Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches at the residence of Additional Joint Collector of Vizianagaram Kakarla Nageswara Rao. Consequently, searches were conducted at 11 locations in Vishakapatnam, six in Vizianagaram and one each in West Godavari, Karnataka's Davangiri:

Apr 18, 2018 10:24 am (IST)

"On his Jayanti, I bow to Bhagwan Basaveshwara. He has a special place in our history and culture. His emphasis on social harmony, brotherhood, unity and compassion always inspires us. Bhagwan Basaveshwara brought our society together and gave importance to knowledge," tweets PM Narendra Modi:

Apr 18, 2018 10:20 am (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah on the occasion of Basava Jayanti (a Lingayat festival) garlanded the Basaveshwara statue in Bengaluru. He was accompanied by BJP's Karnataka CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in London, is scheduled to garland the Basaveshwara statue there. 

Apr 18, 2018 10:04 am (IST)

Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said he will ask the Police to look into Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde's allegation that the truck which hit his escort vehicle in Haveri actually was targeting him.

Apr 18, 2018 9:55 am (IST)

Facebook has 217 million monthly active users in India. "We are beginning small and know it is important to learn from this test and listen to our community as we continue to update ways for people to understand what might be false news in their News Feed," it added. Once a story is rated as false, Facebook has learned to reduce its distribution by 80 per cent. "When a fact-checker rates a story as false, we will show it lower in News Feed, significantly reducing its distribution. This, in turn, stops the hoax from spreading and reduces the number of people who see it," Facebook said. Pages and domains that repeatedly share false news will also see their distribution reduced and their ability to monetise and advertise removed. If the third-party fact-checkers write articles debunking a false news story, Facebook will show it in "Related Articles" immediately below the story in News Feed. "We'll also send people and Page Admins notifications if they try to share a story or have shared one in the past that's been determined to be false," Facebook noted.

Apr 18, 2018 9:54 am (IST)

With Karnataka heading for the polls in May, Facebook has announced a third-party fact-checking programme in the state to fight spread of fake news on its platform. The social media giant on Tuesday partnered with BOOM, an independent digital journalism initiative, for a pilot programme that will first roll out in the southern state. Karnataka goes to election on May 12, and the counting of votes will take place on May 15. "Starting today, BOOM, certified through the International Fact-Checking Network, non-partisan international fact-checking network at Poynter, will be able to review English language news stories flagged on Facebook, check facts, and rate their accuracy," Facebook said in a blog post.

Apr 18, 2018 9:49 am (IST)

If the implications for having appeared for someone who subsequently enters a life of crime are so burdensome, it is important to remember that Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri had appeared for Lalit Modi even after he had turned into a fugitive. Or that Arun Jaitley's daughter Sonali and her husband had been retained by Nirav Modi even when Arun Jaitley continued to be Minister for Finance and Nirav was planning to exit the nation right under their noses. I have received so many calls from well wishers in the media that justice would be done to me this time, but Chandramouli cannot be denied nomination on this ground. My conscience would not permit me to be the beneficiary of such a decision…. I have confidence that the INC and its Leadership will do justice to me some day or other, just as I was picked out of nowhere by Smt Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to be INC Spokesman in 2013. 2-3 BJP Spokesmen have messaged me since yesterday, one said "Sir I batted for your ticket on ..... channel now… But, with the greatest humility, it is not appropriate to take BJP's help to obtain justice in the INC- I have complete confidence in the INC and it's Leadership that it will give me my due in course of time,” Congress leader Brajesh Kalappa’s statement added.

Apr 18, 2018 9:46 am (IST)

Congress leader Brajesh Kalappa, meanwhile, released a statement, clarifying on his objection to the nomination of Chandramouli from Madikeri district. In a Facebook post a few days ago, Kalappa had express disappointment at being looked over for a party ticket. But in a statement on Wednesday, he said his objection was not based on the current controversy over Chandramouli’s legal services to PNB scam Mehul Choksi. “The issues that I had raised regarding the nomination of Shri Chandramouli were wholly different from what are currently being debated. I'm a lawyer too. If I appeared for a person in say 2010, could I be implicated if that person became involved in a crime in 2018? No. It appears that the facts with regards to Chandramouli appearing for Mehul Choksi are much the same.”

Apr 18, 2018 9:46 am (IST)
Apr 18, 2018 9:45 am (IST)

Hedge also tweeted a photo of the arrested truck driver in custody.

Apr 18, 2018 9:45 am (IST)
Apr 18, 2018 9:45 am (IST)
Apr 18, 2018 9:44 am (IST)
Apr 18, 2018 9:43 am (IST)

Union Skill Development Minister Anantkumar Hedge alleged an attempt on his life on Wednesday morning after a police escort vehicle in his convoy met with an accident on the national highway near Halageri in Renebennur Taluk of the state. Hegde tweeted that his car escaped collision with a truck since the vehicle was in top speed, but another vehicle in his convoy was damaged. A policeman in the vehicle reportedly suffered injuries to his shoulder. Police, however, said the driver of the truck was reversing the vehicle after missing a turn and had been taken into custody.

Apr 17, 2018 10:15 pm (IST)

As April 18 is a holiday due to Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya, no nominations will be accepted by the Returning Officers in Karnataka. The State Election Commission has made it clear that candidates can file nominations until April 24 for all the 28 assembly constituencies. On the first day of filing the nomination papers on Tuesday 29 candidates filed their papers.

