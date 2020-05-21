POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Senior DMK Leader Stripped Off Party Post, Days After Meeting TN BJP Chief

File photo of DMK chief MK Stalin

File photo of DMK chief MK Stalin

Duraisamy was removed from his post days after he called on BJP state president L Murugan. Speculation is now rife Duraisamy may join the saffron party.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 21, 2020, 10:02 PM IST
Share this:

DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday removed senior party leader V P Duraisamy as deputy general secretary and replaced him with Rajya Sabha member Anthiyur P Selvaraj.

Duraisamy was removed from his post days after he called on BJP state president L Murugan. Speculation is now rife Duraisamy may join the saffron party.

In a DMK release, Stalin announced the decision to remove Duraisamy from the party post but did not mention the

reason for the action.

Duraisamy had served as Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 1989 to 1991 and 2006 to 2011, and his meeting with Murugan on May 18 had set off a buzz in the state political circles, considering the sharp differences between the BJP and DMK over a number of issues.

Duraisamy described the meeting as a "courtesy call" on Thursday, adding both he and Murugan hailed from Namakkal

district and that they had contested the 2016 assembly election against each other.

The BJP too had earlier described the meeting as a courtesy call and that Duraisamy had greeted Murugan for taking over as the state BJP chief recently.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading