Separatist Leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani Resigns from Hurriyat Conference

Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the face of Kashmir's separatist politics for over three decades, has resigned from the All Party Hurriyat Conference of which he was a part since 1993, blaming the "present situation" for the step.

Geelani, who was appointed life-time chairman of his faction in 2003, has not mentioned the specific reasons for his resignation.

"In view of the current state of the Hurriyat Conference, I am announcing my complete dissociation from the forum. In this context I have already sent a detailed letter to all constituents of the forum," Geelani said in an audio message released on Monday morning.

Geelani has been keeping unwell for months now.

The move assumes major significance for separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre ended its special status under Article 370 in August last year and divided it into into two union territories.