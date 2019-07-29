Senior Leaders Bid Adieu to Former Minister Jaipal Reddy, Funeral Completed With State Honours

Hyderabad: Leaders of various political parties on Sunday bid a tearful adieu to former union minister S Jaiplal Reddy at Necklace Road in Hyderabad. The funeral was performed with state honours around 3 pm at land reportedly allotted by the government.

Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge paid their last respects to the departed leader while former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and former Karnataka speaker KR Ramesh Kumar joined the family members in carrying the body for last rites.

With the death of Jaipal Reddy, a great voice has gone numb. As a leader known for his ideals and able administration, he was laid to rest besides the memorial of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu also got emotional while condoling the death of his old friend Jaiplal Reddy.

Former Andhra Pradesh governor ESL Narasimhan, CM K Chandrashekar Rao, cabinet ministers T Srinivas Yadav, Mahmood Ali, Indrakaran Reddy and T Harish Rao also paid their homage to the deceased leader.

Telangana congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, BJP leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury were also present.

Jaipal Reddy, 77, took his last breath on the early hours of Sunday while he was recuperating at Asian Institute of Gastro Enterology in Hyderabad.

M Venkaiah Naidu visited the residence of Jaipal Reddy on Sunday and paid a floral tribute. “State has lost a dedicated leader and a great public servant. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.” he said.

Born to farmers Durga Reddy and Yashodamma in Madugula village of Mahabubnagar district in 1942, Jaipal Reddy completed his schooling from Madugula and Devarakonda.

He pursued MA English from Osmania University where he became a student leader and later joined the congress party. He leaves behind his wife Lakshmi, two sons and a daughter.