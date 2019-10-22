Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Senior NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Fails to Vote, Says Busy in His Constituency Yevla

Chhagan Bhujbal claimed that he would win with a margin of at least one lakh votes. He also exuded confidence that the Congress-NCP combine will bag at least 12 of the total 15 seats in the region.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2019, 8:35 AM IST
Senior NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal Fails to Vote, Says Busy in His Constituency Yevla
File photo of Chhagan Bhujbal.

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said he could not cast his vote in the Maharashtra assembly elections on Monday as he was busy in the Yevla Assembly constituency in Nashik district from where he is seeking another term.

Bhujbal is a registered voter in Nashik city. "I was in my constituency, which is big in size. I fanned parts of the constituency since this morning. I could not even cover all parts of it," Bhujbal told a news channel.

Meanwhile, the former deputy chief minister claimed that he would win with a margin of at least one lakh votes. He also exuded confidence that the Congress-NCP combine will bag at least 12 of the total 15 seats in the region.

"People are upset with the BJP-led government over agrarian crisis and the Enforcement Directorate naming NCP chief Sharad Pawar in a money laundering case," he added.

In the 2014 assembly elections, Bhujbal had defeated his nearest rival Sambhaji Pawar of Shiv Sena by a margin of more than 46,000 votes.

Bhujbal, currently out on bail in a money laundering case, had mostly campaigned for himself in Yevla. His son Pankaj Bhujbal is in the fray from Nandgaon constituency, also in Nashik district.

