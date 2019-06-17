Senior Political Leaders May Skip June 19 Meet When PM Modi May Set Five Agendas for India’s Growth

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with senior political leaders in Parliament on June 19.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has written letters in this regard to several top party functionaries, including Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, YSR Congress president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and Telugu Desam Party chief and former AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

Though Reddy is likely to attend the meeting, Rao and Naidu may not do the same.

Five agendas have been set for the meeting and the PM is said to be keen to involve leaders of top political parties in these goals. The five agendas are setting up steps to enhance parliamentary nobility, taking ahead the one-nation-one-election policy, celebrating India’s 75th independence, Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and development of backward districts across the country.

Joshi said the prime minister will address the leaders of all the political parties with representation in Parliament.

Rao had also stayed away from the NITI Aayog meeting on June 15 that was attended by chief ministers of non-NDA-ruled states, including Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Given his preoccupation with several important events, including inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project inauguration on 21, the TRS supremo easily be able to avoid the upcoming meeting and send one of his close aides as a representative.