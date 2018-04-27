English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Senior Samajwadi Party Leader Threatens Revolt if Akhilesh Yadav Campaigns for Congress Candidates in Karnataka
In a two-page letter addressed to Akhilesh, Abu Azmi termed Congress as opportunistic, non-reliable and soft-Hindutva party. Azmi says it was the Congress that ditched SP in the last elections.
File image of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Getty Images)
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra wing president Abu Azmi has written a letter to party president Akhilesh Yadav asking the former CM to refrain from campaigning for Congress Party candidates in Karnataka Elections.
In a two-page letter addressed to Akhilesh, Abu Azmi termed Congress as opportunistic, non-reliable and soft-Hindutva party. Azmi says it was the Congress that ditched SP in the last elections.
“If still the party decides to go with any kind of alliance with Congress in Maharashtra for the upcoming State Assembly and Lok Sabha Elections, then I will be left with no option but to revolt against the party,” said Azmi.
Akhilesh Yadav will be travelling to Karnataka to campaign for SP candidates. Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “At the moment Akhilesh Ji will be campaigning for SP candidates only, the decision to campaign for Congress candidates has not yet been taken.”
A day before, Abu Azmi shot the letter to Akhilesh Yadav, Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav raised his concerns regarding the standing of Congress party in the 2019 elections. Mulayam on Thursday said that the Congress would hardly be capable of winning two seats and it should not be included in the SP-BSP coalition for the Lok Sabha Elections. Also, Yadav said that if both SP-BSP fought bravely then any result can be achieved.
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
