Senior Shiv Sena Leader Hints at Patch-up with BJP, Says 'Uddhav Will Take Decision at Right Time'

The senior Sena leader's comments came in the backdrop of the recent parting of ways between the two old allies over sharing the chief minister's post.

PTI

Updated:December 10, 2019, 11:09 PM IST
Senior Shiv Sena Leader Hints at Patch-up with BJP, Says 'Uddhav Will Take Decision at Right Time'
File photo of BJP President Amit Shah, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and former CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Image: PTI)

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi on Tuesday said his party and BJP can come together in near future.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on this issue at the right time, Joshi told reporters. "Instead of fighting over small issues, it is better to tolerate some things. It is good to share issues which you feel strongly about. If both parties work together, it is beneficial for both," he said.

"It is not that Shiv Sena will never go with the BJP again. Uddhav Thackeray will take the right decision at the right time," Joshi said.

The senior Sena leader's comments came in the backdrop of the recent parting of ways between the two old allies over sharing the chief minister's post. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government last month after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post.

The Assembly election was held on October 21 and its result was declared on October 24. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

