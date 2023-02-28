CHANGE LANGUAGE
Senior TMC Leader Mukul Roy Hospitalised

PTI

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 10:49 IST

Kolkata, India

Roy, who won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in West Bengal’s Nadia district, had defected to the ruling TMC in June that year. (Photo: PTI File)

The former railway minister, who has been suffering from neurological ailments, was rushed to the private hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Roy was admitted to a city-based hospital after he complained of uneasiness, an official said on Tuesday.

The former railway minister, who has been suffering from neurological ailments, was rushed to the private hospital after his health condition deteriorated on Sunday, he said.

He is “stable” and under observation at present, the official said.

Roy, who won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in West Bengal’s Nadia district, had defected to the ruling TMC in June that year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
