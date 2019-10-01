Senior TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta Joins BJP in Presence of Amit Shah at Kolkata
Sabyasachi Dutta was handed over the party flag by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, at a seminar on NRC presided by Amit Shah. Later on Shah hugged and welcomed him to the party.
File photo of Bidhannagar mayor and TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta.
Kolkata: Senior TMC MLA and former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta Tuesday joined BJP in the presence of BJP national President Amit Shah here.
Dutta was handed over the party flag by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, at a seminar on NRC presided by Shah. Later on Shah hugged Dutta and welcomed him to the party.
"For me the country and its interests is much bigger than personal or a party's interests. India has achieved new heights under the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi," Dutta said.
Dutta, who was at loggerheads with the TMC leadership, resigned from his post as mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation in July this year.
