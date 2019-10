Senior TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta Joins BJP in Presence of Amit Shah at Kolkata

Kolkata: Senior TMC MLA and former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta Tuesday joined BJP in the presence of BJP national President Amit Shah here.

Dutta was handed over the party flag by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, at a seminar on NRC presided by Shah. Later on Shah hugged Dutta and welcomed him to the party.

"For me the country and its interests is much bigger than personal or a party's interests. India has achieved new heights under the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi," Dutta said.

Dutta, who was at loggerheads with the TMC leadership, resigned from his post as mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation in July this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.