Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Senior TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta Joins BJP in Presence of Amit Shah at Kolkata

Sabyasachi Dutta was handed over the party flag by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, at a seminar on NRC presided by Amit Shah. Later on Shah hugged and welcomed him to the party.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Senior TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta Joins BJP in Presence of Amit Shah at Kolkata
File photo of Bidhannagar mayor and TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta.

Kolkata: Senior TMC MLA and former Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta Tuesday joined BJP in the presence of BJP national President Amit Shah here.

Dutta was handed over the party flag by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, at a seminar on NRC presided by Shah. Later on Shah hugged Dutta and welcomed him to the party.

"For me the country and its interests is much bigger than personal or a party's interests. India has achieved new heights under the leadership of Prime minister Narendra Modi," Dutta said.

Dutta, who was at loggerheads with the TMC leadership, resigned from his post as mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation in July this year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram