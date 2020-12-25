Senior UP Congress Leader Quits, Blames Priyanka Gandhi for Handing Over Party to 'Leftists'

Senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader and convener of the Brahmin Mahasabha, Pandit Vinod Mishra resigned from the party on Friday. Mishra is a former general secretary of the UP Congress, who also held the charge of Lucknow district during the Raj Babbar tenure.

In a statement, Mishra blamed party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for his resignation.

He alleged that the Gandhi family was using the party to save its skin from the CBI and ED, hence insulting veteran leaders and forcing them to exit. "The UP Congress has already been handed over to Leftist leaders. Now they are managing everything and is unfortunate for the century-old party, which was a symbol of the country's freedom movement," he said.

Denying that he would join any other political outfit, Mishra said he will devote all his time to strengthening the Brahmin Mahasabha.