Senthamangalam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

93. Senthamangalam (सेंथमंगलम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Senthamangalam is part of 16. Namakkal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,43,457 eligible electors, of which 1,19,070 were male, 1,24,362 female and 25 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Senthamangalam in 2021 is 1044.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,29,911 eligible electors, of which 1,13,136 were male, 1,16,767 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,97,693 eligible electors, of which 98,723 were male, 98,970 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Senthamangalam in 2016 was 76. In 2011, there were 69.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Chandrasekaran C of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Ponnusamy K of DMK by a margin of 12,333 votes which was 6.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 48.09% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Santhi.R of DMDK won in this seat defeating Ponnusamy.K of DMK by a margin of 8,505 votes which was 5.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 47.51% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 93. Senthamangalam Assembly segment of Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Namakkal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Namakkal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Senthamangalam are: Chandran S (AIADMK), Ponnusamy K (DMK), Chandran P (AMMK), Selvaraj V (IJK), Rohini T (NTK), Sankar P (IND), Chandrasekaran C (IND), Thiyagarajan C (IND), Dinesh C (IND), Durairaj S (IND), Prasath S (IND), Muthusamy C (IND), Ranchith C (IND), Ramesh R (IND), Ramasamy K V (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.93%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.73%, while it was 81.59% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 93. Senthamangalam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 276. In 2011 there were 242 polling stations.

EXTENT:

93. Senthamangalam constituency comprises of the following areas of Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu: Rasipuram Taluk (Part) Pachudayampalayam, O.Jedarpalayam, Perumagoundampalayam, Chinnakkapalayam, Thoppapatti, Tho.Jedarpalayam, Tho. Pachudayampalayam, Perakkarinadu, Bailnadu, Chithurnadu, Edappulinadu, Thiruppulinadu, Pelappadinadu, Alathurnadu, Gundaninadu and Adakkampudukombai villages. Seerapalli (TP) and Namagiripettai (TP) Namakkal Taluk (Part) Kalkurichi, Eachampatti, Valayappatti, Pallipatti, Belukkurichi, Kalappanayakkanpatti, Uthirakadikaval, Nadukombai, Vazhavandikombai, Gundurnadu, Valappurnadu, Ariyurnadu, Valavanthinadu, Pallamparai, Akkiyampatti, Periyakulam, Pachudayampatti, Kondamanayakkanpatti, Pudukombai, Thinnanurnadu, Devanurnadu, Selurnadu, Selur R.F., Gajakombai, Bodinayakkanpatti, Sarkarpalayapalayam, Muthugapatti, Reddipatti, Perumapatti, Thusur, Pottireddipatty, Thottamudayampatti, Pavithiram, Varagur, Ponneri, Pudukkottai, N.Puduppatti, Vasanthapuram, Valaiyapatti, Thipramadevi, Kavakkarampatti, Muttanchetti, Varadarajapuram, Sevindipatti, Vadavathur, Agrahara Valavanthi and Mettupatti villages. Kalappanaickanpatti (TP), Senthamangalam (TP) and Erumapatti (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Namakkal.

The total area covered by Senthamangalam is 940 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Senthamangalam is: 11°16’26.8"N 78°19’08.8"E.

