Separate Cong Manifesto For Raipur on Local Issues Has BJP Questioning Faith in Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership

: In a first, the Chhattisgarh unit of the Congress party released a separate election manifesto for the Raipur Lok Sabha seat on Monday.The 16-point manifesto focuses on local issues concerning the state capital and includes proposals like a smart parking zone, more facilities in localities built by the housing board, metro rail, Ayurveda University and enhanced railway amenities.The Congress manifesto was released by party president Rahul Gandhi on April 2. It was presented in the state by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders on April 4.However, the party while focussing on local issues, released another manifesto on Monday.The manifesto also says the Congress would link Raipur with Bhopal, Haridwar, North, South and Western regions via superfast trains. The manifesto also promises better amenities in environment, employment, sports, health and education.Among other things, it also promises to address GST issues.Senior party leader Satya Narayan Sharmak, who was present during the release of manifesto, claimed that the party candidate was often posed with queries that what would be his development plan for Raipur if he is elected. This is the answer for those queries, Sharma said.The party has fielded Pramod Dubey from the seat.Congress working president Shiv Daharia accused the BJP of never fulfilling their poll promises including farm loan waiver and others.BJP spokesperson Sanjay Srivastava, however, hit back at Congress saying it seems Chhattisharh Congress has no faith in their top leadership.“When Congress president Rahul Gandhi had issued a jan ghoshna patra, why did the state unit require a separate election manifesto,” he asked.