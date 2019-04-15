English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Separate Cong Manifesto For Raipur on Local Issues Has BJP Questioning Faith in Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership
As a means to boost connectivity, the manifesto has promised the linking of Raipur with Bhopal, Haridwar, North, South and Western regions via superfast trains.
File photo. Rahul Gandhi speaks after releasing his party's election manifesto. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Raipur: In a first, the Chhattisgarh unit of the Congress party released a separate election manifesto for the Raipur Lok Sabha seat on Monday.
The 16-point manifesto focuses on local issues concerning the state capital and includes proposals like a smart parking zone, more facilities in localities built by the housing board, metro rail, Ayurveda University and enhanced railway amenities.
The Congress manifesto was released by party president Rahul Gandhi on April 2. It was presented in the state by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders on April 4.
However, the party while focussing on local issues, released another manifesto on Monday.
The manifesto also says the Congress would link Raipur with Bhopal, Haridwar, North, South and Western regions via superfast trains. The manifesto also promises better amenities in environment, employment, sports, health and education.
Among other things, it also promises to address GST issues.
Senior party leader Satya Narayan Sharmak, who was present during the release of manifesto, claimed that the party candidate was often posed with queries that what would be his development plan for Raipur if he is elected. This is the answer for those queries, Sharma said.
The party has fielded Pramod Dubey from the seat.
Congress working president Shiv Daharia accused the BJP of never fulfilling their poll promises including farm loan waiver and others.
BJP spokesperson Sanjay Srivastava, however, hit back at Congress saying it seems Chhattisharh Congress has no faith in their top leadership.
“When Congress president Rahul Gandhi had issued a jan ghoshna patra, why did the state unit require a separate election manifesto,” he asked.
The 16-point manifesto focuses on local issues concerning the state capital and includes proposals like a smart parking zone, more facilities in localities built by the housing board, metro rail, Ayurveda University and enhanced railway amenities.
The Congress manifesto was released by party president Rahul Gandhi on April 2. It was presented in the state by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior leaders on April 4.
However, the party while focussing on local issues, released another manifesto on Monday.
The manifesto also says the Congress would link Raipur with Bhopal, Haridwar, North, South and Western regions via superfast trains. The manifesto also promises better amenities in environment, employment, sports, health and education.
Among other things, it also promises to address GST issues.
Senior party leader Satya Narayan Sharmak, who was present during the release of manifesto, claimed that the party candidate was often posed with queries that what would be his development plan for Raipur if he is elected. This is the answer for those queries, Sharma said.
The party has fielded Pramod Dubey from the seat.
Congress working president Shiv Daharia accused the BJP of never fulfilling their poll promises including farm loan waiver and others.
BJP spokesperson Sanjay Srivastava, however, hit back at Congress saying it seems Chhattisharh Congress has no faith in their top leadership.
“When Congress president Rahul Gandhi had issued a jan ghoshna patra, why did the state unit require a separate election manifesto,” he asked.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
-
Saturday 13 April , 2019
100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
-
Thursday 11 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
War Of Words: Political Turmoil Over Azam Khan’s Derogatory Comment On Jaya Prada
Saturday 13 April , 2019 100 Years of Jallianwala Bagh: How Reginald Dyer Massacred Thousands in 10 Minutes
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Listen To What Leaders Said Post Voting: Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1
Thursday 11 April , 2019 The Noida Village | With No Road To Noida
Thursday 11 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Vote For Change, Vote Without Fear, Says Jaganmohan Reddy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DJ Idris Elba Lights Up Coachella 2019 with His Performance, See Video
- Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams Give Us Major Style Goals, See Pics
- PUBG News: High Court Directs Govt. of India to Play PUBG And Issue Regulations For Objectionable Content
- Huawei P30 Pro Review: An Astonishingly Good Camera Isn't The Only Strong Suit
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in India on April 24: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results