Seppa East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Seppa East Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NOTA -- -- Nota NPEP -- -- Tapuk Taku BJP -- -- Ealing Tallang

10. Seppa East is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in East Kameng district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 10,287 voters of which 4,800 are male and 5,487 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Seppa East, recorded a voter turnout of 74.14%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 70.03% and in 2009, 75.59% of Seppa East's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Tapuk Taku of INC won in this seat defeating BJP's candidate by a margin of 2,768 votes which was 36.39% of the total votes polled. Tapuk Taku polled a total of 7,607 (51.62%) votes.AITC's Tapuk Taku won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 292 (3.23%) votes. Tapuk Taku polled 9,040 which was 51.62% of the total votes polled.Seppa East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: सेप्पा पूर्व (Hindi), সেপ্পা পূর্ব (Bangla), கிழக்கு செப்பா (Tamil), and సెప్ప ఈస్ట్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).