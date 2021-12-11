Setback for BJP in Purvanchal as Party MLA Jai Chaubey Expected to Join SP Tomorrow

In a setback for ruling Bharatiya Janata Party before elections in Uttar Pradesh, party MLA from Khalilabad seat in Sant Kabir Nagar Digvijay Narayan Chaubey aka Jai Chaubey is expected to switch over to Samajwadi Party (SP). The Chaubey family is said to have a good hold in the field of education in Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Apart from Chaubey, another prominent Brahmin leader from Purvanchal, former cabinet minister Harishankar Tiwari along with his son and BSP MLA Vinay Tiwari are also expected to switch over to SP. Tiwari is an MLA from Chillupar assembly seat of Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, former MP from Sant Kabir Nagar Bhishma Shankar alias Kushal Tiwari is also expected to join Askhilesh Yadav’s party on Sunday. The switch over of Brahmin leaders to SP is seen as a major boost to the Akhilesh Yadav’s party in the Purvanchal region.

A press conference has been called at Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow on Sunday and it is expected that both the leaders will be officially join Samajawadi Party in presence of SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Earlier this year, brother of jailed Mafia Don Mukhtar Ansari, Sigbatullah Ansari had switched over to Samajwadi Party from BSP. The Ansari family is said to have a good hold in Mau and adjoining districts.

The Samajwadi Party has been forging alliances with smaller and regional parties for the 2022 UP elections, instead of going with bigger parties. The SP had forged alliance with Congress in 2017 for UP Assembly Polls and with BSP for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, however none of them worked out as per expectations of the party.

The SP Chief and former CM of the state Akhilesh Yadav meanwhile addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Saturday said, “Uttar Pradesh now wants change and SP will form government with smaller parties in 2022 in the state."

On the issue of jibe by PM Modi on taking credit for development projects, Akhilesh Yadav said, “The scissors came from Lucknow while the ribbon came from Delhi. The BJP cannot deny that there has been no work on Saryu canal project from 2012 to 2017. The SP government gave land for Gorakhpur AIIMS. The BJP people even filed a PIL on that. Tha GDA land was given for AIIMS by Samajwadi Party government. The BJP people don’t know how to work all they know is to cut ribbons."

