Setback for Congress as UP Assembly Speaker Quashes Disqualification Plea of Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh

In a setback for the Uttar Pradesh Congress, Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Monday quashed the party's plea against two of its rebel lawmakers Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh. The decision on the disqualification of Samajwadi Party MLA Nitin Agarwal was reserved.

The UP Congress had written to the Speaker seeking disqualification of Raebareli legislator Singh for defying the party whip and attending a special assembly session organised by the Adityanath government last year to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Singh was absent from party's training session in Raebareli last October and was served a show cause notice by the then CLP leader Ajay Kumar Lallu.

The letter to disqualify Singh was given to the Speaker last November by current Congress Leader in Assembly and MLA Aradhana Mishra.

“There was a clear three-line whip about boycott of the special assembly session called by the state government but MLA Aditi Singh still went on to attend the session. She was issued a notice and even a reminder was sent to her but she didn't reply. As per the norms, a letter has been written to Assembly speaker now to take further action,” said Mishra.

Singh had earlier expressed her support to the BJP-led central government's move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that abrogated Jammu and Kashmir's special status.