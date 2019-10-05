New Delhi: Former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party, a day after he quit the election committees over alleged irregularities in ticket distribution.

In his resignation letter, which he put out on Twitter, Tanwar said the Congress was going through “an existential crisis”, “not because of its political opponents but because of serious internal contradictions”.

“Hardworking Congressmen who rise from the grassroots and belong to non-political and humble family backgrounds are not valued. Money, blackmail and pressure tactics seem to work at the end (sic),” he added. Tanwar said his experience of the past few years had been that “internal democracy is being killed by selfish interests of a few lobbies”.

Detailing his experience with the Congress since he was 17 years old, Tanwar said “numerous controversies are being hatched to eliminate those young leaders who have been groomed by Rahul Gandhi” and called Haryana the “epitome” of such controversies.

After long deliberations with party workers and for reasons well known to all Congressman and public, I hereby resign from the primary membership of the @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/qG9dYcV6u2 — Ashok Tanwar (@AshokTanwar_INC) October 5, 2019

He also called out senior leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, saying the “decision makers at AICC can’t win an election themselves, while the soldiers on ground are neglected”.

The leader concluded by saying that his fight “is not personal but against the system which is destroying the grand old party”.

The former state chief had earlier alleged that the Congress in Haryana had turned into "Hooda Congress" as those who worked against the party's interests in the last five years have been given prominence over those who slogged to strengthen the opposition party in Haryana.

Infighting in the Haryana Congress had reached the doorstep of interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday after Tanwar and his supporters protested outside her 10 Janpath residence, alleging corruption in distribution of tickets for the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana.

Tanwar claimed that party workers are alleging corruption in ticket distribution, but did not spell out any details. He said if need be, he would give adequate proof of the same to Gandhi. "The way ticket distribution has been done is not as per practice and laid rules," he said, asking the party to spell out the criterion for allocation of tickets.

