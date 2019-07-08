Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Setback For KCR as Telangana HC Rules Against Demolition of Secretariat, Errum Manzil Palace

Telangana high court Chief Justice RS Chowhan instructed the state government to abstain from razing both secretariat and Erram Manzil until further orders are issued

H R Venkatesh | News18

Updated:July 8, 2019, 8:40 PM IST
Setback For KCR as Telangana HC Rules Against Demolition of Secretariat, Errum Manzil Palace
File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao laying foundation stone for the new Secretariat building in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: In yet another setback to K Chandrasekhar Rao government, the Telangana high court on Monday ruled against the demolition of existing secretariat complex and iconic Erram Manzil and asked the state government to file a counter in 15 days.

Hearing the petitions opposing the government’s decision to bring down the structures, Telangana High Court Chief Justice RS Chowhan instructed the state government to abstain from razing both secretariat and Erram Manzil until further orders are issued.

The High Court also directed the government to file a counter in 15 days clarifying the decision to demolish the structures. The government counsel which initially sought more time to file the counter said he will continue the arguments on the issue with details. The court sought to know why the government is planning to demolish Erram Manzil when the matter is sub-judice and owners are opposing it.

Meanwhile, Nawab family members, who demanded a compensation, have urged the court to stop demolishing Erram manzil structure as the case is pending before the Court since 1951. The Nawabs argued the government can’t demolish the historic structure as the final court verdict is yet to come.

Social activist P Mallaiah also has moved the high court challenging government decision to bring down Erram Manzil which is a heritage structure.

The KCR government has already prepared grounds by enacting a special act by stripping the structures of the heritage tag. The government may move the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order.

The Congress and other opposition parties are also planning to move the apex court against demolition citing the existing structures are safe to function and building new structures will lead to wastage of public money.

