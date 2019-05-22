English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Setback for Oppn Day Before Election Results as Poll Panel Refuses Any Change in Process of Counting Votes
A delegation comprising representatives of opposition parties had asked the commission to conduct the VVPAT verification process before the counting of votes begins.
Security personnel stand guard outside the building of counting halls, ahead of the counting process of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI)
New Delhi: In a major setback to the Opposition just a day before results of the Lok Sabha elections are announced, the Election Commission has turned down their demand to tally the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips before the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
A delegation comprising representatives of opposition parties had asked the commission to conduct the VVPAT verification process before the counting of votes begins. They also demanded that if any discrepancy is found during VVPAT verification, 100 per cent counting of the paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that particular Assembly segment should be done and compared with the EVM results.
The commission had then asked for time to consider the issue but after a meeting on Wednesday, the demand was rejected.
The EC, which has been facing criticism from the Opposition over free and fair conduct of polls, had on Wednesday dismissed allegations that the voting machines used in the Lok Sabha election were being switched with fresh ones ahead of counting of votes on May 23. The EC also set up a 24-hour control room to monitor complaints relating to EVMs.
“The complaints related to storage issues at strong-rooms, security of strong-rooms, permissions to candidates to post their agents at strong-rooms, CCTV monitoring, movement of any EVMs, and any complaints during counting related to EVMs can be informed at control room, number is 011-23052123 (with 5 hunting lines)," it said in a statement.
The issue of tallying VVPAT slips rose when the Opposition contended after the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh that voting machines were tampered to favour the BJP.
As the issue went to the Supreme Court, it asked the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in Lok Sabha polls.
A delegation comprising representatives of opposition parties had asked the commission to conduct the VVPAT verification process before the counting of votes begins. They also demanded that if any discrepancy is found during VVPAT verification, 100 per cent counting of the paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of that particular Assembly segment should be done and compared with the EVM results.
The commission had then asked for time to consider the issue but after a meeting on Wednesday, the demand was rejected.
The EC, which has been facing criticism from the Opposition over free and fair conduct of polls, had on Wednesday dismissed allegations that the voting machines used in the Lok Sabha election were being switched with fresh ones ahead of counting of votes on May 23. The EC also set up a 24-hour control room to monitor complaints relating to EVMs.
“The complaints related to storage issues at strong-rooms, security of strong-rooms, permissions to candidates to post their agents at strong-rooms, CCTV monitoring, movement of any EVMs, and any complaints during counting related to EVMs can be informed at control room, number is 011-23052123 (with 5 hunting lines)," it said in a statement.
The issue of tallying VVPAT slips rose when the Opposition contended after the 2017 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh that voting machines were tampered to favour the BJP.
As the issue went to the Supreme Court, it asked the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in Lok Sabha polls.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arya Stark Left for West of Westeros in Game of Thrones. We Know Where It Is
- Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Hina Khan's Post, Says She is Proud of Her Achievements
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wicket on Archer's Mind Heading into the World Cup
- No Promotion, Wrong Timing: Indian Women's League Plays Out in Empty Stadium
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results