Setback for RLD as UP Chief Masood Ahmad Quits, Blames Internal Politics for Alliance Failure

In what could be termed as a post-poll ‘jolt’ to Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, the RLD Uttar Pradesh President Dr Masood Ahmad on Saturday tendered his resignation amidst some serious allegations against party leaders. Ahmad claimed that tickets were being sold by the top leadership and Dalits and Muslims were sidelined in its distribution.

In his resignation tendered to RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary, he wrote that he had joined the party in 2015-2016 on the call of Chaudhary Ajit Singh and have followed the values of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh which include unity of Jat and Muslim, rights of farmers and for those in the exploited and deprived sections. He has further written that he was a dedicated party worker with all that he had and was made the RLD UP Chief in 2016-2017.

Masood wrote that even after his repeated warnings, Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekhar Azad was humiliated and due to which Dalit votes drifted from the alliance in favour of BJP and damaged the SP-RLD alliance.

Masood Ahmad further alleged that both SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary damaged the organisation by adopting a ‘supremo culture’, leading to the underutilisation of SP and RLD leaders in the recent UP Assembly elections. He has further stated that the dedicated Pasi and Verma leaders of the party were not even used, due to which these votes were scattered in the election. He alleged that the tickets were changed three times on the last day of filling the form on the Jaunpur Sadar seat, which sent a wrong message to the public. “We have lost about 50 seats by a difference of 200 to 10,000 votes," he said.

At the end of his resignation letter, Ahmad raised questions on why the tickets were sold for money and candidates were not announced well in time. He also questioned RLD Chief Chaudhary on why the leaders of RLD, Apna Dal, Azad Samaj Party and Mahan Dal were humiliated and why did Akhilesh and Jayant were tight-lipped on the Dalit and Muslim issues. Ahmad also asked why the SP leaders contested on the RLD symbol but none of the RLD leaders was fielded on the SP ticket in the UP assembly elections.

