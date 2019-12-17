Take the pledge to vote

Setback for SP as Allahabad High Court Annuls Election of Azam Khan's Son Abdullah as MLA

The petition was filed by Bahujan Samaj Party’s Nawab Kazim Ali who had alleged that Abdullah was born in 1993 instead of 1990 which he had mentioned in his poll affidavit.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

December 17, 2019
Lucknow: In a major setback for Azam Khan’s son Abdullah Azam, the Allahabad High Court disqualified him from the state Assembly for being less than 25 years of age at the time of election. He is a Samjwadi Party leader and represented Suar assembly seat.

The petition was filed by Bahujan Samaj Party’s Nawab Kazim Ali who had alleged that Abdullah was born in 1993 instead of 1990 which he had mentioned in his poll affidavit, thus making him ineligible for contesting 2017 UP Assembly polls.

Abdullah had earlier been accused of possessing two PAN cards.

BSP’s Ali had also accused Azam Khan’s son of submitting forged documents to support his age. Abdullah may appeal against the verdict in higher courts, as per the sources. However, reaction from the disqualified MLA or his family is awaited.

Abdullah had won from Suaar constituency in the 2017 state assembly polls where he was contesting against Nawab Kazim Ali of BSP, Laxmi Saini of BJP, and Navin Kumar of RLD.

Abdullah Azam was detained in August from Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, founded by Azam Khan, for hindering investigation as the premises were being raided to recover books stolen from a 250-year-old madrasa.

The father-son duo are facing cases pertaining to land grabbing by the University.

Edited by: Sana Fazili
