1-min read

Setback for TDP as Spokesperson Lanka Dinakar Switches Over to BJP

The move comes after four Rajya Sabha MPs of the party — YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and G Mohan Rao — joined the BJP.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
Lanka Dinakar has joined the BJP.
New Delhi: In yet another setback to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), its spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has quit the party and joined the BJP.

In his resignation to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Dinakar said, “I, Lanka Dinakar, herewith submitting my resignation for my position in the party as National Spokesperson and primary membership of the party after unanimous decision of my family members.”

The move comes after four Rajya Sabha MPs of the party — YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh and G Mohan Rao — joined the saffron party in the presence of its Woking President JP Nadda.

The TDP has been facing a crisis since its decimation in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, where it won just 23 seats. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP swept the state by winning 151 of 175 seats. In the Lok Sabha, the party could win only three seats in the recent elections.

