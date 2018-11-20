English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Setback for TRS Ahead of Telangana Polls as Chevella MP Vishweshwar Reddy Quits
Reddy sent a 3-page letter to TRS Supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, citing reasons for his decision.
The businessman-turned-politician's decision to quit TRS has come as a shock to the party. (Image: Twitter)
In a major blow to the TRS, Chevella parliamentarian Vishweshwar Reddy resigned from the party on Tuesday just days ahead of the assembly elections in Telangana.
Earlier last week, Congress’ working president in the state, Revanth Reddy, had openly challenged KCR to stop two of his MPs from joining the party before assembly elections.
The businessman-turned-politician's decision to quit TRS has come as a shock to the party. Reddy, who was keeping away from party activities for some days, had denied Revanth’s remarks and had also spoken to KCR’s son KTR.
According to sources, the Chevella MP was upset with the party high command for side-lining him in favour of transport minister Patnam Mahendar Reddy in Ranga Reddy district. They added that Reddy will soon resign as an MP too and may join the Congress.
Meanwhile, Telangana political circles are abuzz with discussion on who the second TRS MP to resign from the party would be, as was predicted by Revanth Reddy.
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
