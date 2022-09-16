​Seva to Micro Donations: Pick Your Birthday 'Gift' for PM Narendra Modi on NaMo App

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday (September 17) this year, a new module is being launched for NaMo app users – the ‘Gift of Seva’. Moreover, the NaMo app will also have a specially created module for users to make micro donations ranging from Rs 05 to Rs 100 for an initiative of their choice.
With the pledge, the aim is to inculcate a sense of pride and achievement among Indians. Users will be able to choose an narea where they would like to lend a hand.
Every pledge and every seva will be recorded using the NaMo app’s interactive and user-friendly interface to strengthen New India’s resolve for progress and development.
HERE ARE THE PLEDGES:
A Pledge for TB Mukt Bharat
A pledge to adopt a TB patient and assured medium for delivery of essential services such as nutrition, medicines, awareness etc.
LiFE: Pro-Planet People
Users can share pictures showcasing their move towards PM Modi’s globally accepted mantra of ‘Lifestyle For Environment’.
Blood Donation
By sharing videos donating blood, users will not only make an invaluable contribution to those that need it the most, but will inspire others to follow suit.