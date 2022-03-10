Sevata Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: SP Leading at 12 PM.

Live election results updates of Sevata seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ashish Pratap Singh (BSP), Mahendra Kumar Singh (SP), Dr. Vijaynath Awasthi (INC), Gyan Tiwari (BJP), Shanti Devi (VIP), Masturi Khatun (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 70.96%, which is -1.33% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Gyan Tiwari of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.150 Sevata (सेवता) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. Sevata is part of Sitapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.92% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.12%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 303853 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,65,147 were male and 1,38,697 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sevata in 2019 was: 840 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,39,194 eligible electors, of which 1,61,871 were male,1,34,608 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,63,543 eligible electors, of which 1,44,382 were male, 1,19,158 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sevata in 2017 was 3. In 2012, there were 18 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Gyan Tiwari of BJP won in this seat defeating Engineer Mohammad Nasim of BSP by a margin of 43,659 which was 20.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 44.23% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mahendra Kumar Singh of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ammar Rizvi of INC by a margin of 2,447 votes which was 1.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.08% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 150 Sevata Assembly segment of the 30. Sitapur Lok Sabha constituency. Rajesh Verma of BJP won the Sitapur Parliament seat defeating Nakul Dubey of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sitapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Sevata are: Ashish Pratap Singh (BSP), Mahendra Kumar Singh (SP), Dr. Vijaynath Awasthi (INC), Gyan Tiwari (BJP), Shanti Devi (VIP), Masturi Khatun (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 70.96%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 72.29%, while it was 66.9% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sevata went to the polls in Phase 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.150 Sevata Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 308. In 2012, there were 268 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.150 Sevata comprises of the following areas of Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Shahpur, 5 Sevata, 6 Rewsa, Panchayats 43 Jahangirabad and 50 Basudaha of 3 Jahangirabad KC of 4 Biswan Tehsil; KC 4 Rampur Mathura, Panchayats 55 Chhatauni, 58 Dhamauda and 61 Jaravan of 3 Sadarpur KC of 5 Mahmoodabad Tehsil.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sevata constituency, which are: Mahasi, Ram Nagar, Kursi, Mahmoodabad, Biswan, Laharpur, Dhaurahra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sevata is approximately 690 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sevata is: 27°30’12.2"N 81°14’50.3"E.

