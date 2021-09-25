7 In, 5 Out: Cong's Plan to Rejig Capt's Cabinet, May Get Back Minister 'Linked' With Sand Mining Scam

Day after finalising the list of ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s Cabinet, the Congress has made changes to the list that is now awaiting party chief Sonia Gandhi’s approval.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Congress plans to induct seven MLAs and drop five from former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s cabinet.

ALSO READ | Punjab Cabinet Expansion: CM Charanjit Channi at Guv House, New Team Formation in Full Swing

In the meeting, where Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Harish Rawat, Harish Chaudhary and Ajay Maken were also present, the party is learned to have reached a consensus on dropping former Health Minister Balbir Sidhu, Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora, Social Welfare Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi.

The meeting also reached a consensus on re-inducting former Irrigation Minister Rana Gurjit Singh. He was earlier a minister in Amarinder’s Cabinet but had stepped down after an alleged scam in the allotment of sand mines to his ex-employees.

Others who were finalised last night include PPCC general secretary in-charge Pargat Singh, PPCC Working President, Kuljit Nagra and Gidderbaha MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Here’s a probable list of additions and subtractions:

Likely to be Retained:

Charnjit Singh Channi (CM)

Sukhjinder Randhawa (DY. CM)

O.P Soni (DY. CM)

Manpreet Singh Badal

Brahm Mohindra

Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa

Razia Sultana

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria

Bharat Bhushan Ashu

Aruna Chaudhary

Vijay Inder Singla

New Inductees:

Pargat singh

Raj Kumar Verka

Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Sangat Singh Giljian

Kuljit Singh Nagra

Rana Gurjit singh

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here