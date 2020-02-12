Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly Constituted as EC Notifies Polls Results

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh along with EC's senior principal secretary K F Wilfred met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to hand over the list of the newly-elected MLAs.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly Constituted as EC Notifies Polls Results
File photo of the Delhi Assembly.

New Delhi: The new Delhi Legislative Assembly was constituted on Wednesday, a day after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the elections winning 62 of the 70 seats.

The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Assembly said the Election Commission has notified the results of the February 8 polls.

"With this the Seventh Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi is deemed to have been constituted w.e.f (with effect from) 12.02.2020 (Section 73 of the Representation of the People Act,1951)," it said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh along with EC's senior principal secretary K F Wilfred met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to hand over the list of the newly-elected MLAs.

The BJP has won eight seats and is the second party to have representations in the Delhi Assembly.

Meanwhile, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting with the newly-elected MLAs at his official residence.

The MLAs elected him as the Leader of Legislature Party, a formality necessary to stake claim to form government.

Lt Governor Baijal will formally be apprised about Kejriwal being elected the Leader of Legislature Party. Thereafter, the LG will write to the President through the Union Home Ministry, saying the AAP has won the majority.

The President will issue a notification appointing the leader of legislature party as the chief minister. In states, governors appoint chief ministers.

In the coming days, one of the MLAs will be appointed as pro-tem speaker who will oversee the oath of the new lawmakers.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram