1-min read

Several Congress Workers, Some Valmiki Community Members Join AAP in Presence of Kejriwal

Leader of the Maharishi Valmiki Ambedkar Navyuvak Sangh, Harkisan Tank joined AAP on Wednesday, along with his supporters.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 7:17 PM IST
Arvinf Kejriwal welcomed them and said they would have to work together for the development of the city and the country.(Twitter/AAP)
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said several Congress workers, including some from Valmiki community, joined the party in presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal welcomed them and said they would have to work together for the development of the city and the country.

"We have fixed to a large extent the corrupt exploitative system that has existed for the last 70 years. This has been possible because Delhi elected an honest government. But this project is much longer than just four years. After winning the next election in Delhi, we have to continue to work towards a better country, a better system. We are committed to ensuring a dignified life for all Delhiites," Kejriwal said in the statement.

Leader of the Maharishi Valmiki Ambedkar Navyuvak Sangh, Harkisan Tank joined the party today, along with his supporters.

Tank said, "The Valmiki community is a very backward group in terms of education. Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that makes education a top priority and works on improving government schools. Our children mostly study in government schools and we have learnt that Delhi's government schools are the best in the country, even competing with private schools."

Asha Verma, a Congress member from Kirari who joined the party today said, We will work with all our energy and enthusiasm to ensure you are re-elected next year."

