Sex Scandal: Karnataka Govt Standing Behind Jarkiholi, Alleges D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar on Tuesday alleged that the BJP government in the state was supporting and standing behind former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who has been accused of involvement in the sex scandal that has rocked the state politics. "I have nothing to say on this, it is honourable Minister (former Minister) who is involved, which all of you have seen through your eyes, the government is supporting him..

I don't know why the government is behind him, this also shows police's inability," Shivakumar told reporters in Kalaburagi to a question. Asked whether SIT has issued any notice to him as he has been named by the woman's parents, he said, "why will it? (SIT issue notice to me).. even if it gives, most welcome, if they call me, whatever I know I will answer. I will cooperate." The family of the woman in the purported sex video has repeatedly blamed Shivakumar for the sex scandal, accusing him of playing "dirty politics" by using their daughter.

They have accused Shivakumar of keeping their daughter at an undisclosed location and pressuring her to issue statements. Noting that he doesn't want to comment much on the issue and the law will take its own course, Shivakumar said he wants to focus on the April 17 by-election.

Asked whether there was any pressure on the woman's parents to name him, he said, "let them do whatever they want for their convenience, investigation will happen, I don't want to speak much." Jarkiholi, who was Water Resources Minister in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led cabinet, resigned on March 3, a day after news channels aired videos of the alleged sex scandal. While Jarkiholi has repeatedly claimed his innocence and that the video was fake, the woman has accused him of sexually using her, cheating and threatening her after promising a government job.

