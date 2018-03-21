English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sexual Harassment Case Filed Against Angel Investor Mahesh Murthy
Murthy, 52, is the co-founder of Seedfund and the founder and chief executive officer of Pinstorm Technologies Private Limited, a pay-for-performance digital brand management firm.
File image of Mahesh Murthy. Twitter@maheshmurthy
Mumbai: A month after angel investor Mahesh Murthy was arrested in a molestation case and granted bail by a court, another woman has now filed a case of sexual harassment against him, police said on Wednesday.
Murthy, 52, is the co-founder of Seedfund and the founder and chief executive officer of Pinstorm Technologies Private Limited, a pay-for-performance digital brand management firm.
As per the complainant in the new case, Murthy allegedly sexually harassed her about 14 years ago, a senior police official said.
The woman approached the Bandra police in connection with the matter on March 19, following which an FIR was registered, he said.
"Based on the woman's statement, we have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage a woman's modesty) against Murthy," the official said.
As per the woman, Murthy allegedly touched her inappropriately during a meeting at a coffee shop in suburban Bandra in 2004, the official said.
Last month, the police in suburban Khar had arrested Murthy in connection with a molestation case, based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based woman entrepreneur.
However, he was released after he obtained anticipatory bail from a court.
The case was registered by the Khar police here as the complainant mentioned that Murthy was a resident of Mumbai.
The National Commission for Women had written to the Maharashtra Police about complaints it had received from several women against the angel investor, a police official said.
Last year, a business author had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Murthy, a claim rubbished by him.
In April last year, a series of complaints surfaced on social media against Murthy. These included some charges dating back a decade ago, the police had said.
Murthy, 52, is the co-founder of Seedfund and the founder and chief executive officer of Pinstorm Technologies Private Limited, a pay-for-performance digital brand management firm.
As per the complainant in the new case, Murthy allegedly sexually harassed her about 14 years ago, a senior police official said.
The woman approached the Bandra police in connection with the matter on March 19, following which an FIR was registered, he said.
"Based on the woman's statement, we have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage a woman's modesty) against Murthy," the official said.
As per the woman, Murthy allegedly touched her inappropriately during a meeting at a coffee shop in suburban Bandra in 2004, the official said.
Last month, the police in suburban Khar had arrested Murthy in connection with a molestation case, based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based woman entrepreneur.
However, he was released after he obtained anticipatory bail from a court.
The case was registered by the Khar police here as the complainant mentioned that Murthy was a resident of Mumbai.
The National Commission for Women had written to the Maharashtra Police about complaints it had received from several women against the angel investor, a police official said.
Last year, a business author had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Murthy, a claim rubbished by him.
In April last year, a series of complaints surfaced on social media against Murthy. These included some charges dating back a decade ago, the police had said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
