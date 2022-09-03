Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Akhtar 'Sleeper Agents of Tukde Tukde Gang', MP Minister's Shocker

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Narottam Mishra on Saturday said actors Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, as well as lyricist Javed Akhtar were sleeper cell agents of the ‘Tukde-Tukde gang’, a term used by BJP supporters to target critics of the saffron party. The minister accused them of only being vocal when something happened in BJP-ruled states.

“People like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah and Javed Akhta are agents of the sleeper cell of Tukde-Tukde gang, who create ruckus about incidents that happen in BJP-ruled states while being silent on what is happening in Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Jharkhand,” Mishra said, while addressing a press conference.

शबाना आजमी‌, नसीरुद्दीन शाह जैसे लोग टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग के स्लीपर सेल के एजेंट है जो सिर्फ भाजपा शासित राज्यों में हुई घटनाओं पर ही हल्ला मचाते हैं, जबकि कांग्रेस शासित राजस्थान और झारखंड जैसे राज्यों में हो रही घटनाओं पर मौन रहते हैं। अब ऐसे लोगों की कलई खुल चुकी हैं। pic.twitter.com/fPpaTLKbzx — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) September 2, 2022

He rhetorically asked if Azmi, Shah or even Akhtar had said anything at all when a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered in Rajasthan’s Udaipur or a minor girl was burnt to death in Jharkhand’s Dumka.

“They are only vocal when something happens in BJP-ruled states, Naseeruddin Shah ji starts feeling unsafe in the country… this shows their dirty mindset,” he added.

Azmi has recently been highly vocal about the Bilkis Bano case, in which the Gujarat government freed 11 convicts after they had served 15 years in jail. She had even joined women’s groups and students to protest the decision.

She had told the media that she was “deeply ashamed” and had “no words” to describe what she was feeling after hearing about the Bilkis Bano case. She had said on the one hand, the government talked about keeping women safe and on the other allowed decisions that threatened their very safety.

