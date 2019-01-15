Shah Faesal May Have Got Money From Pakistan to Quit IAS, Says BJP’s Former J&K Deputy CM

Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta, courted controversy on Thursday as he alleged that Shah Faesal, who had resigned from the IAS last week, may have got money from Pakistan.“Such people get some money from Pakistan and try to divide people to create problems in Kashmir. The way Shah Faesal thinks proves that he may have got some offer from Pakistan,” Gupta told the Press Trust of Kashmir.Faesal, who was the 2010-batch IAS topper, had quit to protest against the “unabated killings” in Kashmir and the “marginalization of Muslims by Hindutva forces at the hands of Hindutva forces”. He has said he will contest the Lok Sabha election this year, but has not made up his mind on joining a “mainstream” political party.Gupta, however, saw an ulterior motive in Faesal’s decision. “The father of Shah Faesal was killed by militants now he is supporting same militants in Kashmir. The reason should be found out that why Shah Faesal is doing all this,” the BJP leader added.He said that if Faesal really wanted to do something for the people of J&K, he should resume his work as an officer. He added that the way Faesal chose his new path is not good. "Youth of India treat him as an icon and he should remain an icon", he added.Reacting to the resignation, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik had also said that Faesal could serve the people of the state better if he continues as an IAS officer, in a statement on Saturday.Senior National Conference Leader and former MLA Mohammad Akbar Lone said Faesal doesn’t need anyone’s advice as he is well qualified to know how things will work.“Shah Faesal’s decision deserves respect. Nobody can do what Shah Faesal did. Every word of Shah Faesal is true,” he said.