Former IAS Officer Shah Faesal to Launch Political Party in Srinagar on Sunday

The 2010 batch UPSC topper resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in January this year to protest unabated killings in Kashmir and maginalisation of Indian Muslims.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
Shah Faesal, the 2010 IAS topper, quit bureaucracy last year to join politics. (Facebook photo)
Srinagar: Former IAS officer Shah Faesal will launch his political outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement' at a function in the Rajbagh area of the city on Sunday.

He said the function will be held at the Gindun Ground in Rajbagh.

The 2010 batch UPSC topper resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in January this year to protest against unabated killings in Kashmir and maginalisation of Indian Muslims.

Faesal had also hit out at the Centre, accusing it of subverting public institutions like the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He said such moves had the potential to decimate the constitutional edifice of the country and the same needed to be stopped.

Since resigning from the service, the former bureaucrat has been interacting with young achievers with an aim of getting them to support his initiative for "corruption-free, clean and transparent" politics in the state.

He had also launched a crowdfunding campaign in January to support his initiative.

Several youngsters and aspiring politicians are expected to join Faesal's political outfit.

Former chief minister and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah expressed his condolence and condemned the murder on Twitter.



