English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah Lauds Pawar's Comments on Rafale Deal, Attacks Rahul
Amit Shah tagged the Congress president in his tweet which also attached a news story on Pawar's comments.
File photo of BJP chief Amit Shah.
Loading...
New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah lauded opposition leader Sharad Pawar on Thursday for saying that people do not doubt Prime Miniseter Narendra Modi's intentions in the Rafale deal, and asked Rahul Gandhi to believe his own ally who has put "national interests above party politics".
"I thank Sharad Pawar, a former Defence Minister and veteran MP, for placing national interests above party politics and speaking the truth. Dear Rahul Gandhi, you would be wiser by believing your own ally and a leader of Pawar Saheb's stature," Shah tweeted.
He tagged the Congress president in his tweet which also attached a news story on Pawar's comments.
At a time when the Congress-led opposition is mounting an attack on the government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has said people "do not have doubts" over Modi's intentions.
In an interview to a Marathi news channel, he also said the opposition's demand to share technical details relating to the fighter jet "made no sense".
Shah also attacked Gandhi for his dig at the Modi government that Sardal Patel's statue being built in Gujarat will be made in China.
"At a time when India is uniting to pay tributes to Sardar Patel by building a grand 'Statue of Unity' the Congress president is spreading canards to discredit the project. Shame!" he said.
The BJP chief said Gandhi's family "humiliated" Patel and unsuccessfully tried to erase his legacy from the people's hearts and minds.
"Your lies on the 'Statue of Unity' is another display of your visceral hatred towards Sardar Patel," Shah said.
"I thank Sharad Pawar, a former Defence Minister and veteran MP, for placing national interests above party politics and speaking the truth. Dear Rahul Gandhi, you would be wiser by believing your own ally and a leader of Pawar Saheb's stature," Shah tweeted.
He tagged the Congress president in his tweet which also attached a news story on Pawar's comments.
At a time when the Congress-led opposition is mounting an attack on the government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar has said people "do not have doubts" over Modi's intentions.
In an interview to a Marathi news channel, he also said the opposition's demand to share technical details relating to the fighter jet "made no sense".
Shah also attacked Gandhi for his dig at the Modi government that Sardal Patel's statue being built in Gujarat will be made in China.
"At a time when India is uniting to pay tributes to Sardar Patel by building a grand 'Statue of Unity' the Congress president is spreading canards to discredit the project. Shame!" he said.
The BJP chief said Gandhi's family "humiliated" Patel and unsuccessfully tried to erase his legacy from the people's hearts and minds.
"Your lies on the 'Statue of Unity' is another display of your visceral hatred towards Sardar Patel," Shah said.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar Says Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan Are Godparents to His Kids
- Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan's Fee Bigger than Thugs Of Hindostan Budget? Deets Inside
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Buyers Can Buy The Galaxy Watch at Discounted Price of Rs 9,999
- Google Couldn’t Avoid the Legislators Anymore, And Didn’t Have All The Answers Either
- Original Apple-1 Computer Built in The 1970s Sells For $375,000 at Auction
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...