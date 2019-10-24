Shahada Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शहादा): Rajesh Udesing Padvi Of BJP Wins

2. Shahada (शहादा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Nandurabar district of Maharashtra and is part of Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 60.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,20,418 eligible electors, of which 1,61,792 were male, 1,58,621 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 145 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,86,284 eligible electors, of which 1,45,863 were male, 1,40,420 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 145 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,57,248.

Shahada has an elector sex ratio of 980.4.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Padvi Udesing Kocharu of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 719 votes which was 0.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 31.38% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Valvi Padmakar Vijaysing of INC won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 12587 votes which was 8.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.41% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 2. Shahada Assembly segment of Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency. Nandurbar Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.37%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.19%, while it was 56.24 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.82%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 2. Shahada constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 311.

Extent: 2. Shahada constituency comprises of the following areas of Nandurabar district of Maharashtra: Taloda Tehsil, Shahada Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Mhasavad, Brahmanpuri, Asalod, Shahada and Shahada (MC)

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shahada is: 21.6416 74.487.

