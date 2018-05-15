GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE Results
»
1-min read

Shahapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates:Congress' Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur Wins

Live election result of 37 Shahapur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shahapur MLA.

News18.com

Updated:May 15, 2018, 7:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shahapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates:Congress' Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur Wins
Live election result of 37 Shahapur constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Shahapur MLA.
Shahapur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Yadgir district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,20,463 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,10,565 are male, 1,09,867 female and 26 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.37 and the approximate literacy rate is 56%
Refresh DataRefresh
Live Status INC Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
INC7864250.27%Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur
BJP4766830.47%Guru Patil Sirwal
JD(S)2332914.91%Ameenraddi Yalagi
AIMEP17671.13%Azam Ali
NOTA14220.91%Nota
IND11970.77%Manohar
IND10170.65%Basavaraj
JSP(K)5610.36%Bhimashankar
IND4800.31%Appasaheb Gouda
IND3470.22%Anwar Hussain

KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,796 votes (4.56%) securing 43.21% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 67.6%.

INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,136 votes (10.99%) registering 46.71% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 65%.

Check the table below for Shahapur live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Watch: Our In-House Cartoonist Neelabh’s Witty Take On The Congress-JDS Alliance In Karnataka

Recommended For You