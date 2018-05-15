Shahapur Election Results 2018 Live Updates:Congress' Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur Wins

Live Status INC Sharanabasappa Gouda Darshanapur Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Shahapur (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Yadgir district and Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Raichur Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,20,463 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,10,565 are male, 1,09,867 female and 26 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 99.37 and the approximate literacy rate is 56%KJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 5,796 votes (4.56%) securing 43.21% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 67.6%.INC won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 11,136 votes (10.99%) registering 46.71% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 65%.