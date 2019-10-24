Shahapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शहापूर): Daulat Bhika Daroda of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

135. Shahapur (शहापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 37.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,48,743 eligible electors, of which 1,30,810 were male, 1,17,933 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 35 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shahapur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 3440 53.28% Daulat Bhika Daroda LEADING SS 2363 36.60% Barora Pandurang Mahadu NOTA 166 2.57% Nota CPM 130 2.01% Krushna Chintu Bhavar VBA 111 1.72% Harishchandra Haresh Bango Khandavi IND 108 1.67% Jagdish Govind Gira BSP 96 1.49% Ravindra Mangalu Marade BTP 43 0.67% Vishnu Budha Thombre

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,35,303 eligible electors, of which 1,22,599 were male, 1,12,704 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 35 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,21,737.

Shahapur has an elector sex ratio of 901.56.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Barora Pandurang Mahadu of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 5544 votes which was 3.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 36.7% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Daulat Bhika Daroda of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 12269 votes which was 8.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 40.47% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 135. Shahapur Assembly segment of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwandi Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.8%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.78%, while it was 65.01 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.98%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 135. Shahapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 326.

Extent: 135. Shahapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Shahapur Tehsil 2. Wada Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle- Mandva.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shahapur is: 19.536 73.3993.

