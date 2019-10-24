Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Shahapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शहापूर): Daulat Bhika Daroda of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shahapur (शहापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Daulat Bhika Daroda
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Shahapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (शहापूर): Daulat Bhika Daroda of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Shahapur (शहापूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

135. Shahapur (शहापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 37.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,48,743 eligible electors, of which 1,30,810 were male, 1,17,933 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 35 service voters had also registered to vote.

Shahapur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
3440
53.28%
Daulat Bhika Daroda
SS
2363
36.60%
Barora Pandurang Mahadu
NOTA
166
2.57%
Nota
CPM
130
2.01%
Krushna Chintu Bhavar
VBA
111
1.72%
Harishchandra Haresh Bango Khandavi
IND
108
1.67%
Jagdish Govind Gira
BSP
96
1.49%
Ravindra Mangalu Marade
BTP
43
0.67%
Vishnu Budha Thombre

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,35,303 eligible electors, of which 1,22,599 were male, 1,12,704 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 35 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,21,737.

Shahapur has an elector sex ratio of 901.56.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Barora Pandurang Mahadu of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 5544 votes which was 3.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 36.7% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Daulat Bhika Daroda of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 12269 votes which was 8.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 40.47% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 135. Shahapur Assembly segment of Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. Bhiwandi Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.8%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.78%, while it was 65.01 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -0.98%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 326 polling stations in 135. Shahapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 326.

Extent: 135. Shahapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Shahapur Tehsil 2. Wada Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle- Mandva.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Shahapur is: 19.536 73.3993.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Shahapur results.

